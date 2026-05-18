Business News | The IET India Scholarship Award Opens Applications for Its 10th Edition; Prize Pool Doubled to Rs. 20 Lakhs

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18: The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies, has announced the launch of the 10th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award, one of India's leading platforms for undergraduate engineering students. Marking the milestone edition, the scholarship has doubled its total prize pool from ₹10 lakhs to ₹20 lakhs. Applications are now open and will close on 15 June 2026.

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Over the past decade, the IET India Scholarship Award has recognised students who go beyond academic excellence to use engineering and technology to solve real-world problems. From healthcare accessibility and sustainable agriculture to waste management and assistive technology, participants have showcased innovations focused on meaningful societal impact. Past winners and finalists have gone on to pursue opportunities with globally recognised organisations and institutions including Apple, Google, NASA, MIT, and leading technology companies, reflecting the calibre of talent the programme continues to nurture.

Speaking about the 10th edition, Prof. Abhijit Chakrabarti, Chairman of the IET India Scholarship Award Advisory Committee, said: "Through the IET India Scholarship Award, we aim to encourage students to think deeply about real-world challenges and apply engineering principles in innovative and practical ways. Over the years, we have seen remarkable talent emerge from across the country, and the 10th edition is an important milestone in continuing that journey."

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The scholarship is open to full-time undergraduate engineering students from any year and specialisation studying in AICTE/UGC-approved institutions across India. Applicants must have a minimum aggregate of 60% marks or a CGPA of 6.0, with all credits cleared. There is no age limit or application fee.

The four-stage selection process includes an online application, a national-level online test, regional solution presentation rounds, and a national finale in Bengaluru, where shortlisted students present engineering-led solutions before industry and academic experts.

In addition to financial support, winners receive national recognition, trophies, certificates, and a one-year IET membership connecting them to a global professional engineering network. Applications for the 10th edition of the IET India Scholarship Award can be submitted through the official scholarship portal before 15 June 2026.

About The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET)

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is one of the world's largest professional engineering bodies with a global membership spanning more than 150 countries. Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the IET works to inspire, inform and influence the global engineering community to engineer a better world. In India, the IET has been active since 2006, working closely with industry, academia and government to advance engineering and technology through thought leadership, professional development, skills initiatives, awards and scholarships.

For more information, please visit: https://india.theiet.org/

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