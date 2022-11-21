TIckets for FTC 2022 (both online and physical) are available on the official FTC website

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): The IET Future Tech Congress 2022 (FTC) organised by the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is set to take place on 22 - 23 November 2022 at The Lalit, Bangalore.

The 2-day event will be centered around the theme 'Decoding tomorrow's customer demands'.

"After successfully conducting four editions of the IoT India Congress, we are excited to be back with the IET Future Tech Congress 2022. We are witnessing an era of rapid digital transformation in India, and it is great to see various stakeholders of the technology sector coming together to define a roadmap for the future.

Focused on 5 cutting edge future technologies across four industry sectors, the event will bring together lndustry leaders, policy makers and academia to build sustainable roadmaps for the future. We look forward to seeing industry leaders sharing valuable insights on how businesses can use technology to meet tomorrows customer demands," said Shekhar Sanyal, Country Head and Director, The IET.

The event will be graced by the presence of Ravi Shankar Prasad, Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha and Suresh Prabhu - Former Union Minister with 10 Portfolios, 6 Times Member of Parliament as Chief Guests. Additionally, the event features prominent speakers and dignitaries such as Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary Government of Rajasthan, Sir Robin Saxby - Technology Entrepreneur and Visionary, Jayesh Ranjan- Principal Secretary (I&C & IT Dept), Govt of Telangana, V Ponnuraj - Secretary (E-Governance), Govt of Karnataka, N Sivasailam - Ex Special Secretary (Ministry Of Commerce) E V Ramanna Reddy - Addl Chief Sec, Dept of Electronics, IT, Bt, S&T, Govt of Karnataka, TV Ramachandran, Hon FIET - President, Broadband India Forum and Dr. Gopichand Katragadda - Founder & CEO, Myelin Foundry.

The Innovation Expo at the event will feature 10+ technology showcases from brands like Siemens, Applied Materials, Hexagon and Aeris, and is free to attend for the public. The conference will also feature live problem-solving demonstrations, such as a pilot project on SARTHI - Disease Surveillance Project which uses social media analytics, the use of Digital twins to power Smart Manufacturing and an intelligent Patient monitoring system for Cancer Diagnostics.

The first day of the event will conclude with the announcement of the winners of the IET India Scholarship Award and the second edition of the IET India Awards, followed by an entertainment session by CEO and popular standup comedian, Atul Khatri.

FTC 2022 features esteemed partners such as SIEMENS (Presenting Partner), Applied Materials (Material Engineering Partner), India-EU ICT Standardisation Collaboration (Standardisation Partner), Hexagon (Digital Reality Partner), Aeris (Associate Partner), Rockwell Automation (Automation Partner), Enalytix (Future of Work Partner), Edelweiss (Wealth Management Partner), Markets&Markets (Knowledge Partner), Kairon (Conversational AI Partner), SPYKKE (Charging Partner), Ultrahuman (Health & Fitness Partner), India Blockchain Forum, India Smart Grid Forum, Kassia, NASSCOM: Centre of Excellence - Iot & AI, IB Hubs, Indian American Chamber of Commerce (IACC), Broadband India Forum(BIF), AREA and ETSI.

TIckets for FTC 2022 (both online and physical) are available on futuretechcongress.com.

The IET is one of the world's largest engineering institutions with over 168,000 members in 150 countries. It is also the most multidisciplinary - to reflect the increasingly diverse nature of engineering in the 21st century. The IET is working to engineer a better world by inspiring, informing and influencing its members, engineers and technicians and all those who are touched by or touch the work of engineers.

The India chapter of IET started operations in India in 2006, from Bangalore. Today, the organization has over 13,000 members and the largest membership base for the IET outside of the U.K. Given the increasing global importance of India as an engineering hub, its aim is to make an impact that has relevance both locally and internationally.

Its strategy is to bring a telling difference to the overall competency and skill levels within the Indian engineering community and play an influencing role with Industry in relation to technology innovation and solving problems of public importance.

The organization plants to do this through working in partnership with Industry, academia and the Government, focusing on the application of practical skills within both learning and career life cycles, and driving innovation and thought leadership through high impact sectors.

For more information: futuretechcongress.com.

