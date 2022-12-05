New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI/PNN): Muslim League (IUML) National Political Advisory Committee Chairman and Kerala state President Panakkad Sayyid Sadiqali Shihab Thangal hosted a harmony conference in the financial capital of the country, marking a new chapter of brotherhood. The Journey of Harmony India touched the heart of Mumbai. After friendly gatherings held in all the districts of Kerala, Bangalore and Chennai, the gathering held at The Haj House in Mumbai yesterday was marked by the participation of religious, communal, political, and cultural, leaders and artists to uphold the principles of harmony and co-existence.

Sayyid Sadiqali Thangal highlighted that the Muslim League is committed to ensuring harmony and brotherhood among communities. The Muslim League is fighting for the justice of the people in parliament, in the courts, and on the streets by joining hands with all those who believe in democracy and secularism.

Addressing a recent meeting called by IUML at the Haj House in South Mumbai, a senior cleric and functionary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalilur Rahman Sajjad Noamani said that this should have been done long ago. "We must admit that the hatred is spreading so fast because we didn't take it seriously earlier and let the atmosphere get spoiled. It is better late than never and we must act fast now that a lot has happened," he said.

"This is the need of the hour. We started from Kerala and plan to reach different parts of the country with a message that harmony can be maintained through sustained efforts as there are forces which don't want Indian people to live in peace and harmony. So far, our efforts have been quite successful and the response of the people has been overwhelming," said IUML's general secretary (Maharashtra) Abdul Rehman C.H.P. K. Kunhalikkutty, Deputy Opposition Leader, Kerala Assembly, E. T. Mohammed Basheer MP, Abdussamad Samadani MP, P. V. Abdul Wahab MP, HG Geevarghese Mar Coorilose Metropolita, Harbinder Singh President of Rashstreeya Sikh Morcha, Jain Virag Sagar, Ven Bhikkhu, Moulana, Zaheer Abbas, Adv. Yusuf Muchhala, Jiji Thomsun IAS former Chief Secretary of Kerala govt. Dr Cyrus Dastur, representing the Parsi Community, Joginder Singh, Vijay Kandare, Shakir Shaikh, Farid Shaikh of Mumbai Aman Committee etc spoke. Abdul Rehman C.H.General Secretary IUML Maharashtra State Mbl: 8689822329

