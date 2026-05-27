Business News | The Leadership Federation Successfully Concludes the 7th GCC Leadership Conclave in Mumbai; Honors Leaders Driving the Future of Global Capability Centers

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 27: The Leadership Federation successfully concluded the 7th Edition of the GCC Leadership Conclave on 21st and 22nd May 2026 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai, bringing together some of India's most influential GCC leaders, CXOs, enterprise decision-makers, technology leaders, workplace strategists, academic institutions, and ecosystem partners.

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The 7th GCC Leadership Conclave was honored to have Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, Founder & Chairman, Hiranandani Group, as the Chief Guest for the Mumbai edition.

The Mumbai edition was hosted in association with Regalia Business Parks - An Initiative by Niranjan Hiranandani group as the Title Partner, bringing added focus to the role of world-class workplace infrastructure in enabling the next phase of GCC growth in India.

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Hosted in Mumbai, India's financial capital and one of the country's most important enterprise leadership hubs, the conclave created a powerful platform for strategic dialogue, meaningful networking, partnership building, and high-value business engagement across the Global Capability Center ecosystem.

The two-day gathering reflected the rapidly expanding role of GCCs in shaping the future of global enterprises. As GCCs continue to evolve from execution and delivery centers into strategic engines of innovation, transformation, AI adoption, digital capability, and enterprise value creation, the Mumbai edition brought together leaders who are actively building and influencing this next phase of growth.Where GCC Leadership Meets Enterprise Transformation

The 7th GCC Leadership Conclave was designed as a curated leadership platform for senior decision-makers who are building, scaling, and transforming global capability centers in India.

Through keynote sessions, panel discussions, fireside conversations, CXO interactions, partner showcases, award recognitions, and focused networking, the event explored several defining themes, including:- The evolution of GCCs from operational centers to strategic enterprise hubs- Mumbai's growing relevance in India's GCC growth story- AI, digital infrastructure, data, automation, engineering, and enterprise technology transformation- Future-ready talent, people strategy, culture, and workforce transformation- Procurement, finance, shared services, healthcare, banking, public sector, infrastructure, and workplace innovation- Strategic partnerships across the GCC ecosystem

The conclave stood out as a high-intent platform where leaders were not only exchanging ideas, but also building relationships, exploring partnerships, and engaging in conversations that can shape the next chapter of India's GCC ecosystem.

Recognizing Excellence: GCC Leadership & Innovation Awards 2026

A key highlight of the Mumbai edition was the recognition of outstanding leaders and organizations that have demonstrated excellence across GCC leadership, enterprise transformation, technology, people strategy, operations, innovation, healthcare, infrastructure, banking, and digital transformation.

The awards celebrated individuals and organizations whose work reflects the expanding impact of GCCs and enterprise leadership in India.

Complete List of Award Winners -- 7th GCC Leadership Conclave 2026- Global Engineering Impact Leader - Arun Narayanaswamy- Business Leader of the Year - Digital Infrastructure - Gitesh Mahajan- Innovation - Led GCC Transformation Architect - Mukesh Jain- Secure Digital Enterprise Leader of the Year - Ashutosh Sharma- Enterprise Financial Leadership Excellence Award - Sanjay Gupta- Enterprise Value Creation Leader - Shared Services - Sankar Narayan- AI Strategy Leader of the Year - GCC - Mayur Kapur- GBS Transformation Leader of the Year - Deepak Malkani- People & Culture Leader of the Year - GCC - Dipsa Acharya- GCC Talent Leadership Excellence Award - ChitraLekha Tiwari- Finance Shared Services Leader of the Year - Sudhir Nayar- Healthcare GCC Leadership Excellence Award - Monica Potharkar- Public Sector Digital Transformation Leader - Kailash Maisekar- Financial Services GCC Leadership Excellence Award - Preeti Mishra- Supply Chain Transformation Leader of the Year - Sameer Shaikh- Healthcare Technology Transformation Leader - Nitin Gupta- GCC AgriTech Visionary of the Year - Amit Talwar- Global Business Services Leader of the Year - Sreeman Murthy- Global Digital Operations Leader of the Year - Sandeep Prabhani- Future of Work & AI-Driven Workforce Leader of the Year - Gautam Duggal- GCC Leader of the Year - Procurement Excellence - Pradnesh Chodankar- Digital Banking Transformation Leader - Sachin Kulkarni- AI & Client Analytics Transformation Leader of the Year - Panuwan Lerssrisuriya- People & Culture Transformation Leader Award - Preeti Ahuja- Workforce Excellence in Technology & Engineering - Bhushan Khanore- HR Transformation Leader of the Year - Praveen Gandhi- Intelligent Enterprise Transformation Award - Lokesh Natoo- Leadership Excellence in Cyber & Business Transformation - Jaspreet Singh- Global Talent Ecosystem Leadership Award - Harshal Deshmukh- Leadership Excellence in Global Operations - Dharmendra Bandariaa- Banking & Financial Institutions Leader of the Year - Siddharth Sharma- Enterprise Architecture & Technology Innovation Leader of the Year - Sandeep Poddar- GCC Ecosystem Visionary Leader of the Year - Shalini Pillay- Global Technology Leadership Award - Abuzar Manager- Future of Workspaces Partner - Team One Architects- Public Health & Impact - Excellence in National Health Digital Transformation - Manorama Infosolutions- CHRO of the Year - GCC & Enterprise Leadership - Pooja Mehta Kumar- Global Leadership Award in AI & Digital Transformation - RP Singh- Digital Infrastructure Transformation Leader - Santosh Kulkarni- Logistics Automation Leader of the Year - Sunil Modi- GCC Transformation Leader of the Year - Ajay Wadhwa- Retail Technology Transformation Leader - Diwakar Rai- Enterprise Data Transformation Leader - Nitin Srivastava- Enterprise Operations Site Leader - Tushar Gawande- Enterprise Digital Services Architect Leader - Krishna Kabra- Enterprise Workforce Architect Leader - Surupa Pattnaik- Procurement Transformation Leader of the Year - Ravichandran Ramanthan- GCC Workplace Transformation Leader - Gautam Saraf- Best Oncology & Cancer Care Expert 2026 - Dr. Mohit Aggarwal- Procurement & Strategic Sourcing Excellence Award - Jigar Bhadra- Engineering & Water Infrastructure Transformation Leader of the Year - Rashmi Khunteta- R&D, Innovation & Strategic Transformation Leader of the Year - Aniket Gandhi- Employee Experience Transformation Award - Rohan Dalvi- Talent Acquisition Leader of the Year - Prasad Pimpalkar- Strategic Talent Leader of the Year - Karan Bakshi- Global Business Transformation Leader - Tech & Telecom - Arpita Chakraborty- Leadership Excellence in Strategy & Execution - Aparna Sharma- Enterprise Talent Strategy Excellence Award - Kapil Kella- Enterprise Innovation Leadership Award - Prashant Ghule- Best Super Speciality Hospital Award 2026 - Fortis Hospital- Value-Centric People Leadership Award - Shweta Parekh- Transformational Technology Leader of the Year - Geetesh Prasad- Strategic AI Technology Partner of the Year - Mroads- HR & Talent Excellence - Excellence in Talent Acquisition & Workforce Transformation - D Square Consulting Services- Design Leader of the Year - Technology & Innovation - Govind Janardhanan- Excellence in Technology Talent Management - Sonu Gupta- Organizational Growth & Strategy Award - Hivestrat HR Consulting- Global Enterprise Technology & Transformation Leader of the Year - Jagjit Duggal - Best Cardiology and Heart Care Expert 2026 - Dr. Naresh Goyal- Digital-First Banking Organization of the Year - IDFC First Bank- Market Expansion & Strategic Leadership Award - Shikha Suri- Future Leader in Infrastructure and Technology - RSPN INFRATECH PVT LTD

Each award category reflected a distinct dimension of leadership, ranging from GCC transformation, technology innovation, finance, procurement, healthcare, talent, workplace transformation, infrastructure, and AI-led enterprise growth to organizational excellence and strategic business impact.

Mumbai's Growing Role in India's GCC Ecosystem

The Mumbai edition also highlighted the city's strategic relevance in the GCC landscape. With its strong financial services ecosystem, deep corporate leadership presence, mature professional talent base, infrastructure growth, and proximity to enterprise decision-makers, Mumbai is increasingly positioned to play a larger role in India's GCC expansion journey.The conclave reinforced that India's GCC story is no longer limited to traditional technology corridors alone. Mumbai is emerging as an important destination for leadership, innovation, business transformation, workplace strategy, financial services, and enterprise-scale operations.

Sponsors & Partners

The 7th GCC Leadership Conclave was supported by a distinguished group of partners contributing to the growth and evolution of India's GCC ecosystem. The Mumbai edition was held with Regalia Business Parks - An Initiative by Niranjan Hiranandani Group as the Title Partner, while IDFC FIRST Bank joined as the Banking Partner and Redbrick Offices as the Gold Partner. The conclave was further supported by BITSoM - BITS Pilani School of Management as the GCC Roundtable Partner, ADP as the CXO Dinner Partner, CandidHR.ai as the Silver Partner, SDA Bocconi Asia Center as the Academic Partner, and HSAG Consulting as the GCC Talent Partner. The event also received strong support from its Branding Partners, including CommScope, PiByThree, Purechase, M. Tech, Institute of Public Enterprise, Intervue, ITM Skills Academy,

Konverz.AI, and Vidushi Infotech.

The Leadership Federation extends its sincere appreciation to all sponsors and partners for enabling a high-impact platform that brought together leaders actively shaping the future of GCCs in India.

Quote from Sunny Shah

Speaking on the successful conclusion of the Mumbai edition, Sunny Shah, Founder & CEO, The Leadership Federation, said:"Global Capability Centers are no longer just delivery engines; they are becoming strategic centers of innovation, ownership, transformation, and enterprise value creation. The 7th GCC Leadership Conclave in Mumbai reflected this important shift. Mumbai has the leadership depth, business ecosystem, financial strength, infrastructure, and ambition to play a defining role in India's GCC growth story. At The Leadership Federation, our commitment is to build a powerful, high-trust platform where GCC leaders, CXOs, decision-makers, and ecosystem partners come together to create meaningful conversations, lasting relationships, and real business outcomes."

What's Next: 8th GCC Leadership Conclave in Hyderabad

Building on the momentum of the Mumbai edition, The Leadership Federation will host the 8th GCC Leadership Conclave on 9th and 10th July 2026 at Hyderabad. The Hyderabad edition will bring together GCC leaders, CXOs, decision-makers, and ecosystem partners for two powerful days of leadership conversations, strategic networking, thought leadership, and business outcomes.Hyderabad continues to play a defining role in India's GCC growth story, supported by its strong technology ecosystem, world-class talent base, enterprise infrastructure, and innovation-led momentum. The 8th edition will further strengthen The Leadership Federation's mission of building one of India's most influential GCC leadership platforms.

Event Details

Upcoming 8th GCC Leadership Conclave Website: https://gcc.theleadershipfederation.com/hydFor partnerships, speaking opportunities and delegate inquiries: +91 77780-40505

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