New Delhi [India], April 1: The Leela Palace New Delhi, renowned for its unparalleled luxury and impeccable service, has been featured on the list of The World's 50 Best Discovery hotels, a prestigious global platform celebrating the finest and the most extraordinary restaurants, bars and hotels across the world. This further solidifies The Leela Palace New Delhi's status as a premier destination for excellence, as this comes after the recognition of Megu and Le Cirque in the World's 50 Best Discovery 2024.

The World's 50 Best Discovery is a highly prestigious platform featuring a curated list of restaurants, bars and hotels by esteemed experts from across the globe--making The Leela Palace New Delhi's inclusion a true testament to its excellence and underscores its commitment to excellence, offering guests an extraordinary experience that seamlessly blends Indian heritage with contemporary opulence.

Nestled in the heart of the capital, The Leela Palace New Delhi is celebrated for its grandeur, refined hospitality, and award-winning culinary offerings. From its palatial architecture to its bespoke guest experiences, every element of the hotel has been meticulously curated to create an unforgettable stay for global travelers.

Culinary excellence is at the forefront, with iconic restaurants such as Megu has been recognized among Asia's 50 Best Restaurants in 2022 and The World's 50 Best Discovery in 2024, offering an authentic culinary experience to its patrons amidst a traditional Japanese setting. The Library Bar offers an ambiance that effortlessly marries timeless elegance with a high-energy setting making it a favorite for late-night revelry. Additionally, Le Cirque, known for its fine French-Italian cuisine has also been featured in The World's 50 Best Discovery 2024 further enhancing the hotel's gastronomic offerings.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Anupam Dasgupta, Area Vice President, North India, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, "This prestigious recognition is a reflection of The Leela Palace New Delhi's strong positioning as a leading luxury destination. Being the first Leela property to receive this accolade, it reaffirms our brand's unwavering commitment to providing world-class hospitality, distinctive culinary experiences, and unparalleled service."

Echoing this sentiment, Preeti Makhija, General Manager, The Leela Palace New Delhi, said, "We are honored to be recognized amongst The World's 50 Best Discovery Hotels, a platform that showcases the pinnacle of global hospitality. More than just an acknowledgment, this recognition is a testament to the dedication and passion of our remarkable team who strive to offer unparalleled luxury and world-class service that continues to make The Leela Palace New Delhi a standout destination."

This recognition on The World's 50 Best Discovery Hotels list reaffirms The Leela Palace New Delhi's status as a destination of choice for discerning guests seeking the finest in luxury and elegance. This recognition is particularly significant as this is the first hotel of The Leela to make it to the list, reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in the luxury hospitality landscape. As it continues to set new benchmarks in hospitality, the hotel remains committed to delivering unforgettable moments and timeless experiences.

