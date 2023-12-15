ATK

New Delhi [India], December 15: The Lenzing Group, world leading provider of wood-based specialty fibers, hosted the 'The Lenzing Conclave' in Bengaluru. The event served as a platform for brands, retailers, and selected garment manufacturers to convene, exchanging insights on current consumption trends and the future trajectory of textile fibers and fabrics for 2030. The discussions also explored the pivotal factors propelling the dynamic transformations within the industry.

The showcase encompassed a comprehensive end-product display of Lenzing fibers across segments such as denim, home textile, intimate & loungewear, general outerwear, and traditional wear. Participants got to directly experience Lenzing's latest products and innovations. Notably, the exhibition highlighted the impressive variety of LENZING™ ECOVERO™ black fibers, celebrated for delivering exceptional depth of black color in fabrics, and LENZING™ ECOVERO™ with REFIBRA™ technology which is another step closer to a circular economy. This innovative offering is in harmony with Lenzing's dedication to sustainability and the pursuit of innovative products. Lenzing recently transformed its Indonesian manufacturing site to produce LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers which are certified with the internationally recognized EU Ecolabel for environmental excellence[1]. The site will also offer LENZING™ ECOVERO™ black fibers for Asian customers.

As an industry leader in the evolving textile industry, Lenzing continues to present pioneering and planet-friendly solutions that align with the evolving demands of the Indian market. The conclave saw enthusiastic engagement from essential stakeholders, creating valuable networking prospects and collaborative dialogues, reinforcing Lenzing's standing as a frontrunner in the ever-changing textile landscape.

Talking about the event, Avinash Mane - Senior Commercial Director of AMEA & NEA region, Textiles Business, Lenzing Group, said, "We are elated by the success of 'The Lenzing Conclave' in Bengaluru, where industry luminaries across the supply chain gathered to envision the future of textile fibers. Lenzing maintains its leadership in sustainable solutions, exemplified by our flagship products and pioneering innovations. We take pride that our fibers are supporting brands and retailers to create innovative and sustainable fashion offerings for the Indian consumers"

