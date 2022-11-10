Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 10 (ANI/NewsVoir): Chennai based The Lip Balm Company known for its unique products be it a concept, vegan, innovative packaging, and 100 per cent plant based tints have now launched the Travel Minis from the LIPrepare collection.

Available in 1g alu squeeze tubes, it lasts up to 56 uses and is ideal for those sensitive lips. The LIPrepare collection has four flavours Apple Ko, Chocolate Ko, Peach Ko, and Strawberry Ko. Priced at just Rs 99 they are pocket friendly both in price and size too.

The Travel Minis can easily slip into one's purse or handbag. With its economical pricing and size too, they are meant for people who are constantly on the move. These travel minis are smaller when compared to their larger counterparts offered in 5g aluminium tins with their wooden casing on two aspects - malleability of the product and the processing.

"Anyone using these eco-friendly Travel Minis will realize how easy it is to apply as the balm flows easily onto the lips from the tube, making them super travel friendly. We have also ensured these collapsible aluminium packaging is also eco-friendly. As an organization, we are extremely conscious of how our products will impact the environment," said Irene Janet A, Chief Coordinator, E-Commerce Execution, The Lip Balm Company.

"We have also made them available for purchase at the intercollegiate cultural event, Pradarshini from 10/11/2022 to 13/11/2022 organized by the Kilpauk Medical College, Chennai. It is not only the new range that is being showcased and sold, but The Lip Balm Company stall promises a lot of fun and entertainment with many interactive games and activities too," Janet added.

The Travel Minis are also available at all retail points including CHOSEN Store at Egmore, Toni & Guy Essensuals (Harrington road, Anna Nagar West, VR Mall and Tambaram).

