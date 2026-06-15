Business News | The Longevity Revolution Arrives in India: DeAge Sets a New Standard for Preventive Health

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: A fundamental rethink of healthcare is underway globally -- from disease management to health optimisation. The longevity supplements market is projected to reach USD 20 billion by 2033, and the Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region, with a projected CAGR of 8.5%. For Indian consumers, though, accessing this category has meant navigating expensive imports, unclear ingredient sourcing, and products built for different markets entirely.

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Anti-ageing is one of the most crowded claims in supplements. It's also one of the loosest, covering everything from a collagen sachet to a basic vitamin C tablet, while the biology that actually drives ageing largely goes unaddressed: the cellular processes affecting energy, metabolism, cognitive function, and resilience. A growing number of consumers, particularly those in their late 30s and 40s who are paying real attention to their health, have started tuning this out.

DeAge was founded on a different view. Ageing is not something to be reversed -- it's a set of biological processes that can be understood and, to a meaningful extent, intervened in early on. The goal is not to look 30 at 60. It's to feel well at 60 because you started paying attention at 40.

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DeAge is India's first dedicated longevity supplement brand, with a range of fourteen formulations developed around specific mechanisms of biological ageing -- cellular energy production, mitochondrial health, autophagy, inflammation, and metabolic function.

Every formulation is manufactured in ISO, GMP, and HACCP-certified facilities and independently tested for purity and potency. Dosages are set at therapeutically relevant levels -- the amounts actually studied in clinical research, not the trace quantities that allow a brand to list an ingredient on the label without it doing much of anything.

"The biggest drivers of ageing and chronic disease begin decades before you notice them. By the time most people start thinking about this stuff, a lot of ground has already been lost. We started DeAge because we wanted to give people a serious, science-backed way to get ahead of that. Not to defy aging or chase a particular appearance, but to actually function well as they get older -- more energy, better mental sharpness, metabolic health that holds up. The choices you make in your 40s show up in your 60s. We want to help people make better ones."-- Urvi Lakhwani, Chief Nutritionist, DeAge

The supplement market is crowded with options. DeAge's approach differs in a few concrete ways:

Formulations are built around the doses used in peer-reviewed research, not minimal amounts added for label appeal. All products are made in ISO, GMP, and HACCP-certified facilities with independent third-party verification. Rather than addressing symptoms, each product targets specific biological ageing pathways -- NAD+ depletion, mitochondrial dysfunction, cellular senescence, and metabolic decline among them.

The range is designed for people who want to get ahead of ageing, not catch up to it.

The flagship product, DeAge Total, is a two-part daily system built around the body's natural circadian rhythm. The morning formula, Rise, supports NAD+ production and cellular energy. The evening formula, Restore, works overnight on cellular repair and autophagy. It's a practical acknowledgement that the biology of ageing runs around the clock, and a single supplement taken once a day doesn't cover it.

The broader range includes twelve individual longevity compounds -- Beta NMN, Urolithin-A, Resveratrol, Spermidine, Fisetin, Akkermansia, MitoPrime, and others -- each addressing a distinct pathway.

The full range is at www.deage.in, with international shipping available.

About DeAgeDeAge is India's first complete solution based on advanced cellular science and expert curation. An approach to longevity formula that's designed to work with the body's natural clock. The brand's founding premise is straightforward but radical in the Indian context: ageing happens around the clock. DeAge's flagship product, DeAge Total, is designed as an AM/PM dual-phase supplement aligned with the body's circadian rhythm. Together, they form a daily ritual that works with the body's biology to promote longevity: the gateway to living longer, healthier, and with greater vitality.

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