New Delhi [India], March 18: Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram Poised to Lead India's Real Estate Evolution Through 2025

In a compelling expert analysis of The MINT Report: India's Next Real Estate Growth Quadrant, Ashwinder R. Singh, a leading expert in India's real estate sector, highlights the transformative potential of Mysuru, Indore, Nagpur, and Thiruvananthapuram (MINT). These cities, he argues, are redefining growth paradigms through infrastructure innovation, economic diversification, and surging demand, positioning them as critical investment frontiers for the next decade.

Cities: Redrawing India's Real Estate Map

Mysuru, long regarded as Bengaluru's satellite, is now carving its own identity as a tech and infrastructure hub. The Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway has catalyzed residential demand among Bengaluru professionals, while its burgeoning IT and startup ecosystem drives employment and housing needs. Annual housing price growth of 10-15% and a 40-50% spike in rentals reflect its rising appeal, particularly in localities like Kuvempu Nagar and Bogadi.

"Mysuru is no longer an overflowing market--it's a self-sustaining ecosystem with independent growth drivers," remarks Ashwinder R. Singh.

Indore's rapid ascent as an industrial and commercial powerhouse mirrors the early trajectories of cities like Gurugram and Pune. Anchored by industrial corridors, a thriving MSME sector, and IT expansion, the city's Super Corridor has evolved from vacant plots into a bustling hub of business and residential activity. Residential prices here have soared 65% in the past year, bolstered by Indore's reputation as one of India's cleanest cities.

"Indore combines industrial grit with urban livability--a formula that attracts both businesses and homebuyers," Singh notes.

Nagpur's strategic centrality and infrastructure investments, including the Nagpur-Mumbai Super Communication Expressway, have cemented its role as a logistics and industrial nerve centre. The MIHAN SEZ, projected to generate 50,000+ jobs, underpins an 18% annual appreciation in real estate values. Singh observes, "Nagpur's transformation from a Tier-2 city to a national investment magnet is a testament to visionary infrastructure planning."

Thiruvananthapuram blends technology and tourism to create a unique real estate proposition. Technopark, one of India's largest IT hubs with over 400 companies, fuels job creation and NRI investment interest. Concurrently, coastal infrastructure and tourism developments are driving demand for premium residential and commercial spaces. "This city offers a rare convergence of tech talent, natural beauty, and urban planning--a trifecta for discerning investors," Singh highlights.

A Compelling Case for Early Investment

Singh's analysis stresses that MINT cities offer affordability, with property values trailing Tier-1 metros, alongside exponential growth potential. Mega infrastructure projects--from expressways to SEZs--are accelerating urbanization, while shifting buyer preferences to favour well-planned Tier-2 cities over congested metros. "These markets are at an inflection point," Singh states. "Investors who act now will capitalize on early-mover advantages as these cities mature into tomorrow's economic engines."

Ashwinder R. Singh, Vice Chairman of BCD Group and Co-Chairman of CII (NR Real Estate), brings over two decades of expertise in shaping India's real estate landscape. A three-time bestselling author--including a Shark Tank-featured title--he has held leadership roles at JLL Residential, ANAROCK, and Bajaj Housing Finance, offering unparalleled insights into development, advisory, and financing. His analysis of The MINT Report distils decades of frontline experience into actionable strategies for investors and industry stakeholders.

