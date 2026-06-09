Business News | 'The More Local You Are, The More Global You Become': HipHop Tamizha Adhi on Taking Tamil Hip-Hop to the World

PNN

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 9: In a recent conversation on The Quest Talk with Nipun Marya, CEO, iQOO, Adhi reflected on the journey that transformed a passion project into one of Tamil Nadu's most influential cultural movements. For over a decade, HipHop Tamizha has been more than just a music act. For many young Tamils, it has been a symbol of cultural pride, self-expression, and the belief that staying rooted in one's identity can be a strength rather than a limitation.

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Recalling his early days, Adhi revealed that he initially chose to remain anonymous. "In college, I started hiding my identity. I always wore a mask and a beanie cap. In my early music videos, you'll see a scarf around my neck. Even my parents didn't know," he shared. The iconic HipHop Tamizha logo emerged from this phase, drawing inspiration from the legendary Tamil poet, Mahakavi Bharathi, reflecting a deep connection to Tamil culture that would later define his work.

At a time when English music was widely seen as the pathway to a larger audience, Adhi consciously chose Tamil. "Nobody would have connected with me. My feelings are best converted into words in my first language, Tamil," he said. That conviction led to a landmark milestone with the release of India's first Tamil hip-hop album, years before streaming platforms reshaped the music industry, successfully selling thousands of CDs.

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For Adhi, the success of Tamil music beyond regional boundaries validates a philosophy he has long believed in. "I truly believe the more local you are, the more global you are," he said. Drawing parallels with the global rise of Punjabi music and cultural symbols like turbans and bhangra, he emphasized that audiences around the world are increasingly drawn to artists who stay true to their identity. "Have a lot of pride in whatever you are doing," he added.

Beyond entertainment, Adhi also spoke about music's ability to drive social and cultural change. During the Jallikattu movement, his song Takkaru Takkaru became an anthem for thousands of young people rallying behind the cause. What initially started as an effort to better understand the issue evolved into a powerful cultural statement.

"There were a lot of misconceptions around Jallikattu. We met people who explained that it wasn't just a sport; it was an entire ecosystem connected to farmers and culture. We tried to bring that perspective into the song," he recalled. As the movement gained momentum, the song became closely associated with the broader conversation around preserving Tamil cultural traditions.

The journey, he admits, still feels surreal. From traveling in city buses as a student and waiting for the YMCA stop to years later performing at YMCA before crowds when the Chennai metro was shut, the transformation has been remarkable. "I feel grateful," he said. Looking back, Adhi describes HipHop Tamizha not as a brand, but as a movement. "HipHop Tamizha is a movement," he said. A movement built on a simple belief: the more rooted you are in your culture, the farther your voice can travel.

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