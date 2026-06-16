Business News | The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026: A Star-Studded Celebration of Excellence, Achievement & Inspiration

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16: The prestigious Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026 unfolded in grand style at the Taj Lands End Bandra, bringing together some of the biggest names from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, business, hospitality, entrepreneurship, media, and social service. The glittering evening celebrated excellence, innovation, and outstanding contributions across diverse sectors, making it one of the most talked-about award ceremonies of the year.The event was presented by Nexus Entertainment as the Title Sponsor and powered by Amari Capital. WAVES OTT joined as the Streaming Partner, PPL India as the Music Partner, while Lokshahi Marathi served as the Exclusive Media Partner. The event also received support from TBB, All Saints, and Red Cherry Entertainment, with BCB and Berlin Brew as Special Partners. Celebrity management for the event was handled by Uupscale Entertainment.The organizers and jury members emphasized that the platform aims to recognize both established icons and emerging talents who are shaping the future of their respective industries. The glamorous evening witnessed the presence of several distinguished personalities, including Cabinet Minister Sanjay Shirsat, MLA Raju Todsam, Deputy Mayor Sanjay Ghadi, Jaaved Jaaferi, Rajat Bedi, Sharib Hashmi, Aaditi Pohankar, Kiku Sharda, Daisy Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Siddharth Nigam, Shiv Thakare, Krystle D'Souza, Kangana Sharma, Sakshi Malik, KhanZaadi, Abha Singh, Dr. Manju Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Siddharth Kannan, among many others.The evening reflected the changing face of Indian entertainment, where cinema, television, digital platforms, business leadership, and social impact coexist on one prestigious platform. The awards celebrated not only artistic excellence but also entrepreneurial success, innovation, and community service.Major Winners of the Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026Film & Entertainment Awards- Best Film: Dhurandhar- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Vicky Kaushal for Chhaava- Best Actress: Yami Gautam Dhar for Haq- Best Director: Aditya Dhar for Dhurandhar- Best Debut Actor (Male): Ahaan Panday for Saiyaara- Best Debut Actor (Female): Aneet Padda for Saiyaara- Most Stylish Glamorous Star: Sreeleela- Most Stylish Bollywood Personality: Ananya Panday- Women of Essence - Inspiring Star: Daisy Shah- Best Performance in a Supporting Role: Jaaved Jaaferi for De De Pyaar De- Best Performer on Screen (Comedy): Kiku Sharda- Screen Crusher of the Year: Rajat Bedi- Classic Producer of the Year: Goldie Behl- Emerging Producer of the Year: Johari Tailor- Best Casting Director: Mukesh Chhabra for Dhurandhar- Power House Performance for Song 'Shararath' (Dhurandhar): Krystle D'Souza- Glam Actress Bollywood: Elnaaz Norouzi- Best Supporting Actor (People's Choice): Rakesh Bedi for Dhurandhar- Excellence in Cinema & Lifetime Achievement Award: Farida JalalOTT & Digital Excellence Awards- Emerging OTT Platform: WAVES OTT- Best Actress (Jury) - OTT Series: Divya Dutta for Chiraiya- Best Actor in a Supporting Role - OTT: Sharib Hashmi for Family Man 3- Outstanding Lead Actress - OTT: Aaditi Pohankar- Emerging Young Actor - OTT: Siddharth Nigam- Vertical Drama Actress: Drishti ThakurTelevision & Reality Awards- Iconic Actor - Television: Sudhanshu Pandey- Best Actress Television - Naagin 7: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary- Social Media Sensation: Sakshi Malik- Emerging Actor in Short Film: Shiv Thakare- Most Loved Reality Show Contestant: KhanZaadi- Host of the Year: Siddharth KannanBusiness, Corporate, Leadership & Legal Field Awards- Excellence in Business: Varun Bafna- Excellence in Legal Field: Rizwan Merchant- Most Promising Advocate & Activist: Abha Singh- Best Entrepreneur of the Year: Mansoor Ali Bhabha- Most Promising Developer: Supreme Universal Pvt Ltd.- Emerging Event Company: Nexus Entertainment- Emerging Marathi News Channel: Lokshahi Marathi- Outstanding Contribution to the Indian Music Industry: PPL India- Iconic Achiever of Mumbai for Literature & Social Impact: Dr. Manju Mangal Prabhat LodhaHospitality & Lifestyle Awards- Best Veg Dining & Lounge of the Year: Monarchy The Lounge- Most Favorite Dining Restaurant & Amazing Ambiance: The Nines- Best All-Day Dining Restaurant - Western Suburbs: All Saints- Iconic Gastro Pub of the Year: Bombay Cocktail Bar- Best Lebanese Fine Dine Restaurant: Beiruna- Microbrewery of the Year: Berlin Brew- Excellence in Event: Red Cherry Entertainment- Best in Marketing: TBB 360The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2026 once again proved to be a prestigious platform that honors excellence, celebrates innovation, and recognizes individuals and organizations making a meaningful difference in their respective fields. With an extraordinary gathering of celebrities, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and social changemakers, the event concluded on a high note, leaving behindu memories of inspiration, achievement, and glamour.

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