NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: The NCPA is pleased to announce that it will be the official host for the 2024 edition of one of the world's most celebrated opera contests - Operalia. Founded by the world - renowned tenor Pla'cido Domingo, Operalia, for the last three decades, has been instrumental in discovering and establishing the careers of promising young opera singers. The annual competition has previously been held in cities like Paris, London, Tokyo, Moscow, Cape Town, Los Angeles and Mexico City, and will now be held at the NCPA, Mumbai, in September 2024, marking its first-ever edition in not only India but South Asia. The seven-day competition will welcome singers and eminent musicians from different parts of the world, for an unparalleled musical experience. The competition's closing round will witness the finalists performing with the country's only professional orchestra - the Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), under the baton of Maestro Pla'cido Domingo, and culminating with the winner announcement of its 2024 edition.

Also Read | Kinetic E-Luna Launched in India: Know Price, Specifications, Features and Design of Newly Launched Electric Moped by Kinetic Green.

Since its inception in 1993, Operalia invites participation from singers between the ages of 20 and 32, of all voice types from around the world. Each year, the competition records entries from hundreds of applicants following which, the auditions of the leading 30-40 singers are heard by a panel of distinguished international personalities, presided by Maestro Pla'cido Domingo. While the quarterfinals and semifinals are carried out in audition form, the final round is presented in the form of a gala concert accompanied by a full orchestra. This year, the musicians will be performing with the SOI in the most prestigious and competitive showcase in the world.

The competition's operatic glory has proven to be a significant turning point for globally recognized singers such as - Sonya Yoncheva, Nina Stemme, Pretty Yende, Erwin Schrott, Joyce DiDonato, Rolando Villazo'n, Aida Garifullina and many more. Grammy-winning soprano Angel Blue, a prizewinner of the 2009 edition, has performed at the NCPA.

Also Read | AI Takes World by Storm and Begins Creating Jobs in Rural India While Building High-Quality Datasets in Several Domestic Languages To Train Models for Research.

Commenting on hosting Operalia 2024, Khushroo N. Suntook, Chairman, NCPA and SOI Co-founder, expressed, "We are happy to associate with the great Placido Domingo-whom I have listened to and admired for the last 30 years-and host Operalia 2024 in India. It is undoubtedly one of the most respected musical events globally, and we are certain that this will be a remarkable experience for the music-loving audience in the country. We look forward to welcoming Maestro Domingo, the jury members, participants, delegates, and musicians from different parts of the world to join us at the NCPA and present their operatic prowess. It will be the SOI's privilege to be a part of Operalia and create history yet again. We shall continue our efforts to pave the way for many such coveted global experiences in the future at the NCPA."

Maestro Placido Domingo, Founder, Operalia, shares, "After thirty exciting years traveling the world since its foundation, it is my pleasure and privilege to bring Operalia to India for the very first time at the warm invitation of the National Centre for the Performing Arts and its esteemed."

Chairman Khushroo N. Suntook, "It is very special for me to return to Mumbai after many years away, a city where I made my debut singing a concert in 2008 conducted by my dear friend Maestro Zubin Mehta, in honor of his father Mehli Mehta's centennial and his contribution to the classical music scene in India. I look forward to reuniting with the Indian public in the fall."

Ticket availability will be announced shortly.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)