Business News | The New Approach to Car Buying: Comparing Value Across Segments

The New Approach to Car Buying: Comparing Value Across Segments

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 18: Car buying has changed significantly over the past few years. Buyers no longer restrict themselves to a single vehicle category before starting their search. Instead of choosing between hatchbacks, sedans, or SUVs from the outset, many consumers now compare vehicles across segments to determine which one offers the best overall value.

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This shift has created a more informed and flexible buying process, where the focus is less on labels and more on what a vehicle delivers in everyday life.

Models such as the Hyundai i20, Skoda Kushaq, and Tata Harrier demonstrate how vehicles from different segments can appeal to the same buyer for very different reasons.

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Value Means Different Things to Different Buyers

Traditionally, value was often associated solely with price.

Today, buyers evaluate:

- Safety

- Technology

- Comfort

- Performance

- Ownership benefits

- Long-term usability

As expectations have evolved, the definition of value has become much broader.

A premium hatchback, a midsize SUV, and a flagship SUV may all offer compelling value, even though they serve different purposes.

Technology Is Driving Cross-Segment Comparisons

One reason buyers are comparing more vehicles is that advanced technology is no longer limited to premium segments.

The Hyundai i20 offers over 60 Bluelink connected features, a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless smartphone connectivity, Bose audio, and a voice-enabled smart sunroof.

The Skoda Kushaq adds a 25.6 cm touchscreen with AI-powered assistance, a virtual cockpit, wireless connectivity, and connected convenience features.

The Tata Harrier pushes the experience further with a 36.9 cm Samsung Neo QLED infotainment display, Dolby Atmos audio, connected vehicle technology, and advanced digital interfaces.

As technology becomes available across categories, buyers naturally expand their comparison lists.

Safety Has Become a Major Value Indicator

Modern consumers increasingly prioritise safety when evaluating vehicles.

The Hyundai i20 offers six airbags as standard, ESC, VSM, TPMS, ISOFIX mounts, and a comprehensive safety package.

The Skoda Kushaq comes with six airbags, ESC, TPMS, traction control, rollover protection, and strong Global NCAP credentials.

The Tata Harrier strengthens its appeal with 5-star ratings from the Bharat NCAP and Global NCAP, ADAS Level 2+, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance technologies.

This focus on safety encourages buyers to compare vehicles across segments rather than limiting themselves to a specific category.

Comfort Is No Longer Segment-Dependent

Comfort was once one of the clearest differences between vehicle types.

Today, buyers can find premium experiences across a wide range of segments.

The i20 offers spacious interiors, ambient lighting, premium materials, wireless charging, and thoughtful cabin design.

The Kushaq offers ventilated front seats, rear-seat massage, a panoramic sunroof, and electrically adjustable seating.

The Tata Harrier delivers ventilated seats, powered seating, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, premium audio, and a spacious cabin designed for long journeys.

As a result, buyers increasingly compare experiences rather than simply vehicle sizes.

Ownership Benefits Matter More Than Ever

Another important aspect of value is ownership.

Consumers increasingly consider:

- Warranty coverage

- Roadside assistance

- Service support

- Reliability

The Kushaq's Super Care package includes a 4-year warranty, roadside assistance, and labour-free scheduled services.

The i20 offers Hyundai's warranty coverage, roadside assistance, and connected ownership ecosystem.

The Harrier complements its product strengths with connected services, warranty support, and ownership-focused features.

Value today extends far beyond the initial purchase price.

Buyers Are Making More Personal Decisions

The modern buyer is less concerned with finding the "best" hatchback or SUV.

Instead, they ask:

- Which vehicle suits my lifestyle?

- Which features will I actually use?

- Which option delivers the most overall value?

This personalised approach is reshaping the way people buy cars.

The Role of Research

As vehicle comparisons become more detailed, research platforms play a larger role in the purchase journey.

Platforms like ACKO Drive help buyers:

- Compare vehicles across segments

- Evaluate safety and technology features

- Understand ownership considerations

- Buy cars online

This enables consumers to focus on overall value rather than relying solely on category-based assumptions.

Final Thoughts

The modern car-buying process is increasingly centred around value rather than vehicle type.

The Hyundai i20 demonstrates how a premium hatchback can deliver advanced technology, safety, and everyday usability.

The Skoda Kushaq showcases a balanced combination of driving appeal, comfort, safety, and ownership benefits.

The Tata Harrier highlights how premium SUVs are raising expectations with advanced technology, safety, and comfort.

Ultimately, the new approach to car buying is simple: buyers are no longer comparing categories--they are comparing value. And that shift is creating better-informed decisions than ever before.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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