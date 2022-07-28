Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 28 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The fourth edition of The Open Group India Awards for Innovation & Excellence was celebrated on July 27, 2022, in a virtual gala ceremony attended by finalists, winners, jury, and industry peers from all over the globe.

This annual awards event, conducted by The Open Group India, aims to recognize and reward excellence, innovation, perseverance, leadership, and community contribution in the use of Open Standards and Open Source software.

Also Read | Green Saree Looks for Hariyali Teej 2022: From Alia Bhatt to Kiara Advani, 5 Actresses Give Major Festive Fashion Goals in Six Yards (View Pics).

This fourth edition of the India Awards took place virtually in conjunction with The Open Group International Event in Washington D.C. on July 27, 2022. The pioneering path to celebrate and reward excellence in the use of Open Standards and Open Source commenced in 2017, and initially saw organizations submitting nominations from 10 different countries.

Year on year the popularity of this event has grown, and now sees nominations from 14 different countries. Due to the pandemic, the awards event did not take place in the last two years but has been able to proceed this year and acknowledge organizations of significance. Reviving established tradition, the awards were categorized into four different areas of expertise:

Also Read | August 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Raksha Bandhan, Independence Day, Muharram, Ganesh Chaturthi: Check All Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Month.

Enterprise Architecture

IT Management and Planning

Cybersecurity, Supply Chain Security, Trusted Provider

Digital Transformation, Open Source Software Data Platform

Being sector agnostic, the 2022 award nominations had entries from a broad spectrum of industries, ranging from government, IT consulting, utilities, oil & gas, consumer goods, and banking.

Applications were received from member and non-member communities in South-East Asia, India, the Middle East, and African regions. A selection panel of 18 expert executives, thought-leaders, and technology pioneers representing a wide spectrum of industries from five different continents were involved virtually in a two-month-long evaluation process that determined the 2022 award winners.

The awards were classified into 'Award of Distinction in Digital Innovation' and 'Award of Merit in Digital Innovation'. Collectively, these represent outstanding examples of the adoption of The Open Group TOGAF® Standard, ArchiMate® Modeling Language, IT4IT™ Reference Architecture, and the OSDU™ Platform.

The honours were bestowed on projects that had accomplished excellence and set a benchmark in innovation and impact, use of open standards and open source, outcomes and benefits to the larger community, sustenance, and institutionalization. Furthermore, prominence was given to the four D's of digital transformation strategy pillars - Digital Innovation, Delivery reliability, Data Driven, and Dynamic Workforce keeping Customer Centricity at the center.

Award of Distinction in Digital Innovation were presented to the following organizations:

Dubai Customs

Taipei City Government, Taiwan (R.O.C)

National Informatics Centre, Ministry of Electronics and IT, Government of India

Bangladesh Computer Council

Unilever

Award of Merit in Digital Innovation were awarded to the following organizations:

MERALCO

Centre for Railways Information Systems

Schlumberger India Technology Center Pvt. Ltd.

Special Mentions were given to:

Sinag Solutions, Republic of Philippines

Planning Department, Government of Meghalaya

The Open Group India Awards has constantly strived to encourage entities who have reached the pinnacle of achievement in the adoption of open standards. These aid major transformation in digital services for the improvement of citizen-centric services for the larger benefit of its communities.

"The Open Group India Awards demonstrate our unequivocal commitment to open standards and the benefits they bring to the entire ecosystem, consistent with our mission of Making Standards Work®. Through the awards, we provide the channel to enable, encourage, and expand the use and adoption of open standards and open source in real-life settings. It is a platform to share and celebrate successes in translating aspiration into inspiration," Dr Pallab Saha, Dr Pallab Saha General Manager, The Open Group (India).

The Open Group plans to further showcase the exceptional work completed by the nominee organizations for which it will be preparing and publishing a case compendium of the projects received, as part of the 2022 India Awards. This will be available for its members and non-members in The Open Group Library titled "Digital Innovation and Excellence in Action: A Compendium of Standards, Experiences, and Insights".

The link to the event recording can be found here.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)