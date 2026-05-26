Business News | The Philippines Sets a New Standard in Muslim-Friendly Tourism

PRNewswire

Manila [Philippines], May 26: The Philippines continues to strengthen its position as a rising Muslim-friendly destination in Asia, welcoming travelers from the Middle East and the wider Muslim world through a growing ecosystem of halal- and Muslim-friendly tourism experiences. This momentum is further complemented by the country's strong tourism and cultural ties with neighboring Muslim-majority countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia under the Brunei Darussalam-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA).

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, May 26, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Recently recognized by Mastercard-CrescentRating as a rising Muslim-friendly destination and ranked 8th among non-OIC destinations in the 2025 Global Muslim Travel Index (GMTI), the Philippines continues to gain international recognition for its efforts in advancing halal- and Muslim-friendly tourism. Across the archipelago, travelers can now experience a growing range of accommodations, halal-certified dining establishments, cultural attractions, and tourism services designed to support the faith-based needs of Muslim travelers while offering authentic cultural and heritage experiences.

Beyond tourism infrastructure, the Philippines is also investing in workforce development, destination preparedness, and cultural awareness initiatives to strengthen the delivery of halal and Muslim-friendly tourism services nationwide. The Department of Tourism (DOT) continues to support this growth through the implementation of its Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishment (MFAE) Recognition Program across hotels and tourism establishments, while also encouraging halal certification among restaurants, accommodations, and tourism service providers throughout the country.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Shocker: Woman Allegedly Cuts Off Husband's Private Parts While He Slept in Bilaspur, Arrested.

Growing Halal Travel Infrastructure and Experiences

Muslim-friendly tourism infrastructure continues to expand across the Philippines, supported by the DOT's nationwide halal tourism development initiatives. To date, the DOT has officially recognized 67 Muslim-Friendly Accommodation Establishments (MFAEs) across the country, reflecting the Philippines' continuing commitment to strengthening its halal and Muslim-friendly tourism ecosystem. Leading this effort is Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, the first hotel chain in the Philippines to achieve 100% MFAE recognition across all of its properties, further reinforcing the country's growing portfolio of Muslim-friendly accommodations.

Alongside infrastructure development, the Philippines also takes pride in strengthening the cultural awareness and preparedness of its tourism workforce. Through various training and capacity-building initiatives conducted by the DOT, an estimated 3,000 tourism frontliners and stakeholders nationwide have received specialized training on the fundamentals of halal, understanding Muslim travelers and guests, and the importance of culturally sensitive and respectful service. Among the country's leading destinations, Boracay continues to strengthen its position as a Muslim-friendly island destination through initiatives such as Marhaba Boracay, which features an 800-square-meter beach cove dedicated for Muslim families. Boracay, Cebu, Cagayan de Oro, Davao City, and Metro Manila continue to feature a growing number of halal-certified dining establishments, prayer facilities, and tourism services designed to support the needs and comfort of Muslim travelers.

Beyond accommodations and dining, the Philippines offers Muslim travelers opportunities to experience the country's rich cultural diversity through heritage tours, island and nature experiences, vibrant local communities, and visits to Islamic heritage sites across Mindanao. From pristine beaches and tropical islands to dynamic urban centers and cultural destinations, the country continues to position itself as a welcoming destination where Muslim travelers can enjoy meaningful journeys grounded in hospitality, inclusivity, and cultural understanding.

Strategic Engagement with Muslim Travel Markets

The Department of Tourism continues to strengthen its engagement with key Muslim travel markets, including the Middle East and neighboring Muslim-majority countries such as Brunei, Indonesia, and Malaysia. Through international promotions, tourism collaborations, targeted destination campaigns, and the Muslim-Friendly Travelogue of the Philippines, the country continues to highlight its expanding tourism offerings, accessibility, and commitment to inclusive travel experiences. The three-volume travelogue series showcases the Philippines through curated features on halal and local cuisine, diverse tourism destinations, and the country's growing Muslim-friendly tourism initiatives and experiences.

Direct connectivity from key international gateways to destinations such as Manila, Cebu, and Clark allows convenient access to the country's diverse tourism destinations, while domestic connectivity supports seamless multi-destination travel across the archipelago. As the global halal travel market continues to grow, the Philippines remains committed to offering travel experiences rooted in hospitality, cultural diversity, and respectful understanding of Muslim traditions and values.

For more information, visit the Department of Tourism Philippines' official website tourism.gov.ph.

Facebook - DOT Philippines | Instagram | X | Tiktok | Youtube

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)