Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/NewsVoir): The Phoenix Mills Limited, India's largest retail-led mixed-use asset developer and operator, has organized one of the biggest vaccination drives covering its employees, their family members, retail staff, contractual staff and third-party associates.

The drive runs across PML's pan India businesses spanning 9 malls in 6 cities (Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai, Phoenix Marketcity malls in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru and Chennai, Phoenix Palassio, Lucknow, Phoenix United, Lucknow and Bareilly and Palladium, Chennai), hospitality assets (The St. Regis Mumbai and Courtyard by Marriott Agra), residential (One Bangalore West & Kessaku in Bengaluru) and commercial properties (Mumbai: Art Guild House, The Centrium, Phoenix Paragon Plaza, Phoenix House; Pune: Fountainhead).

The objective of the vaccination drive is to ensure the safety and wellbeing of the Phoenix family and provide a safe environment for all employees, customers, patrons, guests and residents. The vaccinations are being administered at PML's facilities across India with the help of healthcare workers.

Commenting on the vaccination drive, Shishir Shrivastava, Managing Director, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. says, "India's war against the pandemic is on two fronts: health and recovery in commercial activity. We can address both these challenges effectively with a fully vaccinated workforce. This will not only reduce pressure on the public health systems but will also help resume commercial activity faster."

"We are extremely grateful for the relentless efforts of the hardworking healthcare staff, without whom this would not have been possible. The drive incorporates the highest quality SOPs to ensure the safety of our customers, retail partners, guests, residents and employees across all our properties. We are fully prepared to welcome our guests back to this new, safe shopping experience."

Rashmi Sen, Chief Operating Officer, The Phoenix Mills Ltd. adds, "We are glad that we have been able to use our mall infrastructure to vaccinate the mall and retailers staff which has also helped in accelerating the government's efforts to break the chain of the virus. We are pleased to share that we have successfully vaccinated 15,000 of our employees, associates and retailer staff through vaccination camps held at all Phoenix malls across the country and we are expecting to inoculate more people in the coming days."

"The safety and wellbeing of our employees, associates and brand partners are of paramount importance to us. Our malls have been following all safety, sanitization and crowd control protocols and furthermore, the customers will now be welcomed by our fully vaccinated mall staff thereby making the shopping experience safer and enjoyable."

PML (BSE: 503100 | NSE: PHOENIXLTD) is a leading retail mall developer and operator in India and is the pioneer of retail-led, mixed-use developments in India with completed development of over 17.5 million square feet spread across retail, hospitality, commercial, and residential asset classes.

The company has an operational retail portfolio of approximately 7.0 million square feet of retail space spread across 9 operational malls in 6 gateway cities of India. The company is further developing 5 malls with over 6.0 million square feet of retail space in 5 gateway cities of India. Besides retail, the company has an operating commercial office portfolio with gross leasable area of 1.5 million square feet and plans to add approximately 5.0 million sq. feet of commercial office across existing retail properties going forward.

