Business News | The Popular Story 40 Under 40 2026 List Revealed: Meet India's Rising Entrepreneurs, Innovators, Leaders and Changemakers

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New Delhi [India], June 11: The Popular Story reveals with pride and excitement its long awaited 40 Under 40 2026 edition, highlighting the best entrepreneurs, business leaders, doctors, visionaries, educators, creators, social impact makers and industry disruptors who have taken India into the future by showcasing excellence in leadership and innovation.

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This year's edition features people who have made outstanding contributions in healthcare, technology, fintech, education, entrepreneurship, cybersecurity, sustainability, media, law, luxury retail, wellness, social impact and the creative arts. Not only do they excel in their areas of expertise, but they inspire future generations through innovation and nation building.

Featured Leaders of The Popular Story 40 Under 40 2026

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Praanshu Vasudeva

Singer, songwriter, and performer Praanshu Vasudeva is redefining contemporary Indian music through soulful compositions and powerful storytelling. Known for projects like Sajda e Noor, India's biggest Qawwali. He continues to bridge traditional musical heritage with modern artistic expression, inspiring audiences across generations.

Dr. Sahil Singh

One of India's youngest diplomats within the UN framework, Dr. Sahil Singh is advancing global impact through nutrition advocacy, diplomacy and sustainable development initiatives. Through international leadership roles and humanitarian efforts. he continues to drive meaningful change while representing India on global platforms.

Rajendra Singh Tanwar

Entrepreneur and hospitality leader Rajendra Singh Tanwar has successfully transformed traditional Indian food businesses into thriving hospitality and franchise ventures. Through Govindam Sweets and Govindam Retreat. He is preserving authentic Indian culinary heritage while creating scalable and sustainable business models.

Dr. Divyanshu Patel

A strong advocate of preventive healthcare and wellness, Dr. Divyanshu Patel combines modern healthcare practices with holistic healing approaches. Through awareness, education and patient centered care, he is inspiring individuals to embrace healthier lifestyles and prioritize long term wellness over reactive treatment.

Dr. Shivanshu Misra

Renowned for making advanced surgical care accessible and affordable, Dr. Shivanshu Misra is transforming healthcare delivery in Uttar Pradesh. Through expert laparoscopic and bariatric procedures, he is ensuring quality treatment reaches patients who previously lacked access to specialized medical services.

Rajveer Yadav

Entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist and social reformer Rajveer Yadav has built successful ventures while remaining deeply committed to social impact. Through affordable housing initiatives, educational support, and humanitarian efforts, he continues to create meaningful change and empower underserved communities across India.

Bhoomi Daftary Ghelani

Lawyer, entrepreneur, travel creator and luxury lifestyle curator Bhoomi Daftary Ghelani has successfully built brands that blend storytelling, travel, design and innovation. Through Tales in Transit and Nest Narratives, she inspires a new generation to redefine success beyond conventional boundaries.

Krupesh Patel

Managing Partner of Technocrat Engineers, Krupesh Patel has established a strong reputation in industrial engineering through quality driven execution and technical excellence. His expertise in turnkey utility projects and industrial infrastructure continues to support operational efficiency across multiple manufacturing sectors.

Saurabh Ojha

Combining Tarot and Vedic Astrology, Saurabh Ojha has emerged as a trusted spiritual guide for thousands. Through digital platforms and personalized consultations, he simplifies ancient wisdom for modern audiences while helping individuals gain clarity, confidence and direction in their personal journeys.

Dr. Ruhi Banerjee

Education strategist, career mentor, and women empowerment advocate Dr. Ruhi Banerjee has dedicated her career to shaping future ready leaders. Through education, career counseling and social initiatives, she continues to inspire students and professionals to unlock their true potential and purpose.

Dr. Kedar Joshi

Founder of the Dr. Kedar Method, Dr. Kedar Joshi is pioneering the integration of neuroscience, energy medicine, and systemic healing. Through research, clinical frameworks and transformational programs, he is helping individuals achieve emotional resilience, nervous system optimization and long term human performance.

Kiruthiga Nadaraja

Mrs. New England Universe 2024-2025, technology strategist, STEM advocate, and fashion enthusiast, Kiruthiga Nadaraja exemplifies modern leadership. Balancing a thriving technology career with pageantry and women's empowerment initiatives, she inspires others to pursue excellence across multiple dimensions of life.

Adarshh Panndey

Numerologist, educator, mentor, and entrepreneur, Adarshh Panndey has transformed spiritual sciences into a structured learning ecosystem. Through Numericavastu Training and Consultancy, he has conducted thousands of consultations and trained aspiring professionals while promoting practical applications of numerology and Vaastu.

Rishabh Bhardwaj

Entrepreneur and real estate developer, Rishabh Bhardwaj is building a strong presence across India and international markets. Known for combining architectural creativity with strategic business vision, he continues to develop innovative projects that redefine modern infrastructure and sustainable urban development.

Nelson Naveen

Founder and CEO of Catepilla Child Development Center, Nelson Naveen is advancing healthcare innovation through neuroscience, artificial intelligence, and developmental care. His work in neurodevelopmental healthcare, wellness technologies, and AI driven solutions is improving outcomes for families across multiple countries.

Pratik Dabhi

Cybersecurity expert, ethical hacker, and educator Pratik Dabhi has established himself among India's leading cybersecurity professionals. Through penetration testing, responsible vulnerability disclosure and educational initiatives, he continues to strengthen digital security while mentoring future cyber defenders globally.

Pandit Ketan Joshi

Founder of Shiv Rudra Astrologer, Pandit Ketan Joshi is recognized for delivering practical and accurate Vedic astrology guidance. By combining traditional spiritual wisdom with a modern approach, he helps individuals navigate career, business, relationships and life decisions with confidence.

Dr. Lochan Arora

Orthopedic physiotherapist, wellness expert and rehabilitation specialist Dr. Lochan Arora has dedicated over fifteen years to helping individuals recover from pain, injuries and lifestyle related health concerns. Her patient centered approach continues to transform lives through holistic wellness and advanced rehabilitation practices.

Rohit Jain

Entrepreneur, business educator, and content creator Rohit Jain has emerged as a powerful voice in entrepreneurship and financial literacy. Through successful industrial ventures, educational content, and impactful podcasts, he is inspiring millions to embrace innovation, wealth creation and business leadership.

Ayantika Mondal

Partner at Prime Legal, Ayantika Mondal is a respected legal professional known for her expertise in corporate law, dispute resolutio, and strategic advisory services. With extensive experience across domestic and international legal matters. she continues to guide businesses through complex legal challenges.

Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar

Digital marketing strategist, entrepreneur, and founder of 366 DigitX, Dr. M. Hussain Kalsekar has helped numerous businesses accelerate growth through innovative branding and marketing solutions. His expertise in digital transformation and business development continues to empower brands across industries.

Dr. Pooja Babbar

Medical Oncologist and cancer care specialist Dr. Pooja Babbar is redefining modern oncology through precision medicine, personalized treatment strategies, and compassionate patient care. Her commitment to clinical excellence and cancer awareness continues to provide hope and improved outcomes for thousands.

Dr. Ved Vyas Vishwanathan

Emergency physician, author, TEDx speaker and poet, Dr. Ved Vyas Vishwanathan represents the rare blend of science and creativity. Through medicine, literature and public speaking, he inspires audiences to embrace multifaceted growth while promoting empathy, knowledge and meaningful living.

Gaurav Goyal

Managing Partner of Horizon Group and EVOQ Realtech, Gaurav Goyal is reshaping luxury real estate through visionary developments and customer focused innovation. His leadership continues to elevate urban living experiences while creating landmark residential and commercial projects across North India.

Sheetu Surana

Director of Surana Jewellers, Sheetu Surana is preserving a centuries old legacy while redefining luxury through innovation and purpose driven leadership. Her contributions to entrepreneurship, women's empowerment and heritage branding continue to inspire the next generation of business leaders.

Dr. Suruchi Bawa

Dental surgeon, mentor, and women empowerment advocate, Dr. Suruchi Bawa has successfully combined healthcare excellence with leadership and personal development. Through her achievements in dentistry, pageantry and mentorship, she continues to inspire women to embrace confidence, leadership and self growth.

Sareena Gupta

Fine dining influencer, luxury lifestyle writer, and culinary storyteller Sareena Gupta has built a unique platform celebrating gastronomy and hospitality. Through authentic storytelling and global dining experiences, she highlights the artistry, culture and innovation that define modern culinary excellence.

Vishal Kumar Rawani

Founder and Director of Infyst Global Pvt. Ltd., Vishal Kumar Rawani is driving digital transformation in the financial services sector. Through innovative fintech solutions, cloud technologies, automation, and business intelligence systems, he is helping organizations achieve efficiency, scalability and sustainable growth.

Nithya Balu

Entrepreneur, innovator and technology enthusiast, Nithya Balu is creating impactful solutions at the intersection of beauty, wellness and artificial intelligence. Her forward thinking approach to personalized experiences and digital innovation is helping redefine the future of consumer wellness and technology.

Hiteshi Dutta

Social impact leader and menstrual health advocate Hiteshi Dutta is dedicated to empowering communities through awareness, education and social change initiatives. Her work focuses on creating inclusive opportunities, promoting health awareness, and driving meaningful conversations around women's empowerment and dignity.

Anita Nigam

Fitness entrepreneur, mentor and wellness advocate Anita Nigam has inspired countless individuals through her commitment to healthy living and personal transformation. Her journey reflects resilience, leadership and a passion for helping others achieve physical, mental and emotional well being.

Dr. Sazina Khan

International bestselling author, educator, and transformational leader, Dr. Sazina Khan has empowered individuals across the globe through education, mentorship and personal development. Her contributions to literature and leadership continue to inspire purpose driven growth and lifelong learning.

Dr. Rashmi E

Music therapist, educator, researcher and holistic healing advocate Dr. Rashmi E is transforming lives through the therapeutic power of music. Her pioneering work in music therapy and wellness continues to promote emotional healing, mental well being and innovative approaches to healthcare.

Dr. Gayatri Ganu

Founder of Urban Bagicha, Dr. Gayatri Ganu is championing sustainable urban living through technology driven gardening solutions. By integrating innovation, science and environmental consciousness, she is helping urban communities reconnect with nature and build healthier, greener lifestyles.

Poonam Kauur Bindra

Chef, entrepreneur, nutritionist, author, TEDx speaker and founder of SAACOOR, Poonam Kauur Bindra has transformed her passion for food into a thriving ecosystem of wellness, education and entrepreneurship. Through her work she continues to inspire healthier living and culinary innovation.

Celebrating India's Emerging Leaders

The Popular Story 40 Under 40 2026 is more than a recognition platform--it is a celebration of ambition, resilience, innovation and impact. Each honoree represents the spirit of modern India, where entrepreneurship, leadership, creativity and purpose come together to create meaningful change.

These remarkable individuals have demonstrated that age is no barrier to excellence. Through their achievements across business, healthcare, technology, law, education, sustainability, social impact, arts and innovation, they are shaping industries, inspiring communities, and contributing to India's growth story.

As The Popular Story unveils the 40 Under 40 2026 list, we proudly recognize these exceptional leaders whose journeys serve as inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, professionals and changemakers across the nation.

Congratulations to all the honorees of The Popular Story 40 Under 40 2026. The future belongs to those who dare to innovate, lead and create impact--and these leaders are doing exactly that.

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