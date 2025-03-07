NewsVoir

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 7: In a landmark achievement for Indian education, The Pupil Saveetha Eco School has become India's first and only school to receive the prestigious Platinum Plus rating from QS I-GAUGE, confirming that Indian education stands on par with global best practices.

Also Read | Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025: PM Narendra Modi Says 'It Shows India's Commitment to Quality, Affordable Medicines for All'.

QS I-GAUGE, the Indian arm of QS (Quacquarelli Symonds) - a globally acclaimed authority known for its rigorous and transparent evaluation methodology-assesses schools on comprehensive criteria that span teaching and learning, competency development, resources and facilities, social responsibility, health and safety, academic facilitation, and governance and inclusion practices, with a specialized focus on arts, culture, and sports activities. The Platinum Plus rating is reserved for those institutions that excel across every one of these key areas.

A solemn felicitation ceremony was held to commemorate this historic moment, attended by distinguished dignitaries, education leaders, and the school community. At the event, Dr. NM Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor of Saveetha University, highlighted the significance of this achievement and reaffirmed the school's commitment to educational excellence, "Education is the most powerful tool for transformation. Founded to offer children an exceptional learning experience that nurtures intellect, character, and creativity, The Pupil's Platinum Plus rating from QS I-GAUGE is not merely an achievement--it is a milestone for Indian education, affirming our place among the world's best institutions."

Also Read | Hollywood Actor Walton Goggins Reveals He Was Beaten by Snake While Shooting for Season 3 of 'The White Lotus'.

The occasion was further enriched by the presence of both S.M. Nasar, Honorable Minister for the Department of Minorities and Non-Resident Tamils Welfare and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Honorable Minister for School Education, Govt of Tamil Nadu, whose participation underscored the broad-based support for quality education. The Minister for School Education lauded the school for setting a new standard for excellence, inspiring schools across the nation to aim for global quality.

Reflecting on the rigorous evaluation process, Ravin Nair, CEO of QS I-GAUGE, emphasized that the Platinum Plus distinction is awarded only to schools that excel in every educational parameter, underscoring The Pupil's unwavering commitment to quality education, innovation, and student success.

Dr. Saveetha, Director of The Pupil, articulated that The Pupil is more than just a school--it is a movement to redefine education by nurturing excellence in academics, sports, arts, and leadership. This esteemed recognition reinforces its mission to provide world-class education to every child.

The Pupil distinguishes itself with multiple centers of excellence. The Super 100 JEE & NEET Program and IRIS - JEE & NEET Foundation provide intensive preparatory training for aspiring engineers and doctors, while The Pupil Quest cultivates creativity by offering professional-level training in arts, sports, and music during school hours. Primary students engage in enquiry-driven transdisciplinary learning, supported by a state-of-the-art makerspace that nurtures innovation and future-ready skills. With mandatory fitness coaching for all, meditation practices for senior students, and gymnastics training for younger learners, holistic development remains at the core of our education system. Alumni's placements in top colleges worldwide further reinforces the school's legacy of academic and professional success.

With this recognition, The Pupil cements its position as a steadfast proponent of quality education in India, raising the standard for excellence and inspiring future generations to reach greater heights.

For more details, please visit: www.thepupil.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)