New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI/Mediawire): After dealing with the pandemic and the challenges it brought forth, there's the realization that a home is the safest place. It is not just about stability for the family or growth options; buying the right home as we come out from challenged times is also about safety and security. The decision to buy one's own home, in effect, represents the right decision a family needs to make.

For a family looking out for their dream home, and working towards making it come true, Thane offers some of the best reasons - and there's no better option to select the deal home than PROPERTY 2022 THANE, the home and home finance expo, from March 11 to 14 at Raymond Grounds, Pokhran Road 1, Thane west.

PROPERTY 2022 THANE has been organized after feedback received from home seekers, who were looking forward to being able to check our various property and home finance options under one roof, says Jitendra Mehta, President, CREDAI MCHI THANE. "We at CREDAI MCHI THANE look forward to providing home seekers with the perfect platform to make their dream homes come true," he adds.

Due importance has been given to ensuring a Covid-19 appropriate set-up. This year, entry for home seekers to the expo is free, while transportation from Anand Cinema, Thane East and Modella Mills Compound, Mulund Check Naka to the venue has been organised.

Planned development of Thane has ensured balanced growth and even distribution of residential areas, job centres, commercial centres, retail outlets and work spaces, says Ajay Ashar, Immediate Past President, CREDAI-MCHI THANE. "The city and its peripheral areas have the advantage of excellent connectivity, which makes Thane the centre-point in the mass rapid transport corridors of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," he adds.

Thane offers the right mix of education, health, social, religious, cultural, sports and recreational facilities, making it the ideal location for your dream home to become a reality. The 'new normal' sees demand for homes which are slightly different than what was the norm before the pandemic struck; Thane offers home seekers the perfect homes to meet the new requirements brought about by the pandemic. Be it flexible home interior spaces or an additional room for work from home or e-study, Thane's residential offerings are 'just right' in the new normal.

CREDAI-MCHI THANE organized its first property and home finance expo in 1999, over the years the expo has grown in quantum and gained confidence of home seekers. Manish Khandelwal, Hon. Secretary, CREDAI MCHI THANE says PROPERTY 2022 THANE is among the first exhibition of the year, and given the positive impact of not just the BUDGET 2022-23 but also the RBI's recent Monetary Policy Update, home buying during the expo will happen in a positive environment. "Not only has the exhibition clocked growth in terms of quantum and numbers, what has also grown is its importance," he adds.

PROPERTY-2022 THANE, a team effort by CREDAI MCHI THANE, will see more than 30 real estate developers and leading home finance providers offering some of the best options that a home seeker would want, says Sandeep Maheshwari, CREDAI MCHI THANE Exhibition Committee Chairman. "The advantage of having a wide array of options under one roof, with the option of directly interacting with representatives of real estate brands and home finance providers will see many a home seeking family select their dream home and make it a reality," he adds.

Thane not only offers the right sort of homes that meet the requirement of living in the 'new normal', it is also the perfect city for all segments of home seekers, across budgets and sizes. A culturally rich city which offers a safe and secure lifestyle, it is blessed by Mother Nature in form of the verdant greenery and water bodies. The existing infrastructure is good, the on-going projects will enhance the city's future-preparedness. For all home seekers, there's a project in Thane where your dream home will become a reality.

For home seekers, PROPERTY 2022 THANE adds up to a smart equation - a smart buy for the smart home seeker. Organized by CREDAI-MCHI Thane, the leading association of real estate developers, PROPERTY 2022 THANE will have members of CREDAI MCHI THANE provide safe and secure homes for those attending the expo, says Gaurav Sharma, Hon. Treasurer, CREDAI MCHI THANE.

"Home finance options in the expo will enhance the options which will make the numbers game while making dream homes into a reality easier. Plus, the comfort of a wide array of options under one roof," he adds.

Thane is evolving into a global city; and making a home purchase in this time is the smart thing to do, explains Jay Vora, President Youth Wing, CREDAI MCHI THANE. The expo offers discounts and special prices - the right thing to do, at the right time!

