Business News | The Rise of AI-Powered UGC Videos Across Digital Platforms

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 26: The user-generated content (UGC) market is booming, with brands increasingly looking to AI video generation tools to fuel the creation of more authentic content for scale. The UGC platform market was valued at ₹6.31 lakh crore in 2025, growing 69% Year-over-Year, with enterprise uptake growing at the fastest pace.

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The change is indicative of a paradigm shift in the way brands approach video marketing. The traditional creator-sourced UGC ranges from ₹12,500 to ₹41,500 per video. It's now possible to get similar results with AI solutions for less than ₹1,700. This is up to 96% lower in costs.

This transition isn't merely about the cost savings. It basically allows the rapid testing of ideas that today's marketing requires. These days, brands can create 50 different variations of their product for about ₹8,200, while traditional production methods cost ₹6,25,000 to ₹8,85,000.

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Consumer Preference for UGC Drives Adoption

The market shift is consumer-driven. Research shows:

- 92% of consumers trust UGC more than traditional advertising

- 79% of consumers say UGC directly influences purchasing decisions

- Instagram UGC posts generate 70% more engagement than brand content

- YouTube UGC videos receive 10x more views than branded content

These engagement metrics have forced brands to reconsider budget allocation. Currently, 82% of brands are moving or considering moving significant budgets toward UGC and owned media channels.

The gap between consumer demand for authentic content and the operational reality of production challenges is finally being closed by technology. AI Platforms are enabling brands to test creative hypotheses at scale instead of betting everything on one or two hero creatives. The result is measurable improvements in time-to-market, production costs, and creative performance.

How AI-Powered UGC Works

Modern AI platforms transform content production by enabling brands to:

- Convert product pages directly into video testimonials

- Synthesize real customer reviews into AI avatar-driven narratives

- Generate localized campaigns in 175+ languages with natural lip-sync

- Produce unlimited variations for A/B testing and optimization

- Deploy across Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and other Platforms simultaneously

The technology has reached a maturity threshold where quality rivals human-produced content. Across multiple studies involving over 86,000 participants, people correctly identified AI-generated video only 57% of the time. This is barely better than random chance.

Creative advertising has an average lifespan of 3-4 weeks before audience and creative fatigue happens. This production timeline pressure is driving rapid platform adoption among performance marketers managing multiple ad campaigns to make campaigns perform consistently.

Enterprise Adoption Accelerates

B2B adoption is particularly strong. Enterprise companies are using AI UGC video generators for product launches, customer testimonials, and continuous creative testing. The results show measurable improvements:

- Faster time-to-market for campaigns

- Significantly lower production cost per video

- Higher engagement compared to traditional brand content

- Accelerated A/B testing and optimization cycles

Early adopters leveraging AI-powered platforms report being able to launch campaigns in days instead of weeks. Brands using solutions like Intellemo AI to automate content production are seeing dramatic improvements in resource efficiency and creative velocity. The efficiency gains are reshaping how marketing teams approach budget allocation and resource planning.

Regulatory Framework Emerging

The use of AI-generated UGC must be done responsibly and within legal frameworks. The FTC has specifically banned testimonials that do not represent any "real" person, and claims have been issued for ₹43 lakh per violation. AI content labeling is required by China starting September 1, 2025. There is an EU requirement for strict disclosures of transparency at first exposure.

Brands that utilize AI-driven UGC strategically, using real customer content and disclosing its use, are building better customer relationships. Growing standards around content authenticity and origin tracking will increasingly become competitive differentiators.

Market Outlook

Projections indicate sustained growth across the AI-powered UGC space:

- UGC platform market projected to exceed ₹35.69 lakh crore by 2031

- AI video market heading toward ₹20.42 lakh crore by 2034

- 87% of brands already use some form of UGC in marketing strategies

- 82% actively moving budget allocation toward UGC and owned media

The competitive window is closing. As more and more enterprise marketers adopt an AI-powered UGC strategy, brands that are already using it will have a clear first-mover advantage in their respective categories. The focus for marketers is no longer the debate of whether to use AI-powered UGC, but how fast to integrate it into their marketing engine, according to industry experts, including Intellemo AI.

About Intellemo AI

Intellemo AI is a leading platform for AI-powered user-generated content video generation. The company enables brands to create authentic, high-converting UGC-style videos at scale while maintaining brand consistency and regulatory compliance. Intellemo AI serves enterprises' marketing teams across e-commerce, SaaS, and financial services, and agencies that want to provide quality content to their clients with scale at a fraction of the cost.

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