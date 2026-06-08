Business News | The Saints Are On The Move: Rahul Deshpande's Abhangawari Takes Maharashtra's Soul Across India

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 8: For over 700 years, the words of Sant Tukaram, Sant Dnyaneshwar, Sant Namdev and Sant Eknath have travelled from one heart to another.

Also Read | Dehradun Shocker: Woman Dies Days After HIV Diagnosis in Uttarakhand; Husband, 4 Relatives Booked for Concealing Illness.

This year, they are travelling once again.

Not through dusty village roads.

Also Read | Rumoured Lovebirds Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Clicked Together in Mumbai Days After Viral Pushing Video - Watch.

Not through ancient manuscripts.

But through the voice of Rahul Deshpande.

With Abhangawari 2026, the saints are on the move.

Their wisdom will journey across 13 cities, crossing state boundaries, languages and generations, carrying with it the spirit of Maharashtra's Bhakti movement and introducing new audiences to one of India's most profound cultural treasures.

The journey begins on 20 June at Ram Krishna More Theatre, Pimpri-Chinchwad at 5.30 pm, before moving to Labh Mandapam, Indore on 21 June at 7.00 pm.

From there, the pilgrimage continues to Shilpakala Vedika, Hyderabad on 27 June at 7.00 pm and Bharat Mandapam, Delhi on 28 June at 7.00 pm.

July brings Abhangawari to Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Bengaluru on 3 July at 6.30 pm, followed by the special morning experience Abhangawari Sakal Vitthalachi on 4 July at 9.30 am.

The saints then return to Maharashtra, arriving at Chhatrapati Shri Shivaji Maharaj Sabhagruh, Amravati on 11 July at 7.00 pm, Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium, Nagpur on 12 July at 6.30 pm, Shanmukhananda Hall, Mumbai on 18 July at 6.30 pm, Mahakavi Kalidas Auditorium, Nashik on 19 July at 5.30 pm and Pandit Farms, Pune on 25 July at 6.30 pm.

The final chapter unfolds in Gujarat with performances at Tagore Hall, Ahmedabad on 1 August at 3.00 pm and Sir Sayajirao Nagargruh, Vadodara on 2 August at 3.00 pm.

Yet the real journey is not measured in kilometres.

It is measured in hearts.

Every city on this tour will witness words written centuries ago finding new life in the present.

A young student will hear Sant Tukaram and discover resilience.

A corporate professional will hear Sant Dnyaneshwar and find calm amidst chaos.

A family will hear Sant Namdev and remember the values passed down through generations.

A first-time listener will discover that devotion is not old-fashioned.

It is timeless.

That is the enduring power of Abhangawari.

It transforms saint poetry into living emotion.

It transforms auditoriums into places of reflection.

And it transforms a musical evening into an experience that lingers long after the final note fades away.

For Rahul Deshpande, this is not merely a tour schedule.

It is a responsibility.

A commitment to carry forward the voices of saints who spoke of equality, compassion, humility, faith and love long before such words became fashionable.

As Abhangawari travels from city to city, the saints travel with it.

Their message travels with it.

Their wisdom travels with it.

And through Rahul Deshpande's voice, they continue their journey across India, touching hearts exactly as they did centuries ago.

Because great music travels.

Great poetry survives.

But the words of the saints do something even more extraordinary.

They keep walking.

And in 2026, they are walking once again through Rahul Deshpande's Abhangawari.

Schedules:

20 June Abhangawari City- Pimpri-Chinchwad Venue- Ram Krishna More Time- 5.30 pmBooking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-pcmc/ET00496470

21 June Abhangawari City- Indore Venue- Labh Mandapam Time- 7.00 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-indore/ET00492028

27 June Abhangawari City- Hyderabad Venue- Shilpakala Vedika Time- 7.00 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-hyderabad/ET00493425

28 June Abhangawari City- Delhi Venue- Bharat Mandapam Time- 7.00 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-delhi/ET00491788

3 July Abhangawari City- Bengaluru Venue- Chowdiah Memorial Hall Time- 6.30 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-bangalore/ET00489275

4 July Abhangawari Sakal Vitthalachi City- Bengaluru Venue- Chowdiah Memorial Hall Time- 9.30 am Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-sakal-vitthalachi/ET00501270

11 July Abhangawari City- Amravati Venue- Chhatrapti Shri Shivaji Maharaj Sabhagruh Time- 7.00 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-amravati/ET00491360

12 July Abhangawari City- Nagpur Venue- KAVIVARYA SURESH BHAT AUDITORIUM Time- 6.30 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande/ET00490384

18 July Abhangawari City- Mumbai Venue- Shanmukhanand Hall Time- 6.30 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangwari-mumbai/ET00486033

19 July Abhangawari City- Nashik Venue- Mahakavi Kalidas Auditorium Time- 5.30 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-nashik/ET00497855

25 July Abhangawari City- Pune Venue- Pandit Farms Time- 6.30 pm Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangwari/ET00481967

1 Aug Abhangawari City- Ahemedabad Venue- Tagore Hall Time- 3:00 PM Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-ahmedabad/ET00493583

2 Aug Abhangawari City- Vadodara Venue- Sir Sayajirao NagargruhTime- 3:00 PM Booking Link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/abhangawari-by-rahul-deshpande-vadodara/ET00493071

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)