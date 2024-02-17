PNN

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], February 17: The Sleep Company, Asia's first and only provider of patented SmartGRID technology for peaceful sleeping and sitting solutions, is delighted to announce the grand opening of its latest store in Vadodara, marking its 5th establishment in Gujarat. This expansion follows the brand's strategic plan to establish a robust nationwide presence, with Vadodara being a significant addition to its growing retail network. With the addition of this store, The Sleep Company now operates 70 stores across the nation, reinforcing its commitment to achieving the milestone of 100+ stores by the year's end. The presence of renowned Architect & Interior Designer, Birju Dixit at the store inauguration further highlights the brand's dedication to delivering top-quality sleep and sitting solutions.

Vadodara, being the third-largest city in Gujarat, it plays a pivotal role in the state's economic and cultural landscape. The city's preference for quality sleep solutions is evident through the demand witnessed on The Sleep Company's website and existing stores. The new store in Vadodara reinforces The Sleep Company's commitment to providing customers across India with a seamless omnichannel experience. Visitors to the Vadodara store can explore the brand's extensive product range, including SmartGRIDmattresses, pillows, sleep accessories, adjustable recliner beds and office chairs. The immersive SmartGRID experience allows customers to personally witness the ergonomic design and superior comfort that sets The Sleep Company apart in the industry.

"Vadodara is among the fastest growing retail markets in the country and our new store opening will further strengthen the brand's foothold in Gujarat, adding to the success of our existing stores in the state. This expansion is not just about physical stores; it represents our dedication to enhancing the sleeping and sitting experience of individuals across the country. As we continue our journey towards 100+ stores by the end of 2024, we intend to make a positive impact on the sleep quality and overall wellness of each individual. "said Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company.

"As an interior designer deeply committed to enhancing the comfort and functionality of living spaces, I recognize the importance of providing solutions that cater to the diverse needs of homeowners. Across the country, individuals are seeking ways to elevate their home environment, ensuring they are not only aesthetically pleasing but also conducive to relaxation and well-being. The Sleep Company's impressive SmartGRID technology represents a significant breakthrough in addressing these demands. With the opening of their new store in Vadodara, I am eager to witness the positive impact this advanced technology will have on the people of the city. I commend The Sleep Company for their commitment to innovation and their dedication to enhancing the comfort and functionality of residential spaces. I am confident that their presence in Vadodara will inspire homeowners to embrace a new standard of comfort and design excellence in their homes." said Ar. BirjuDikshit - renowned Architect & Interior Designer - MSU Graduate & IIID Vadodara Regional Chapter Immediate Past Chair.

Having achieved a noteworthy record of 70 successful store openings in the past 18 months, The Sleep Company continues to strengthen its pioneering position within the comfort tech industry. Hailed as one of the youngest D2C brands to become the fastest growing omnichannel brand in the country, their unwavering focus on customer satisfaction has been the driving force behind their remarkable growth trajectory.

You can find the new store at Shop No 102, Tulip Complex, Ambedkar Circle, Vadodara, Gujarat 390007.

The Sleep Company is Asia's first and only provider of SmartGRID technology, revolutionising sleep and sitting solutions. As one of India's fastest-growing brands, it is reshaping both the direct-to-consumer (D2C) and omnichannel landscapes while driving innovation in the mattress industry. Founded by the visionary couple Priyanka and Harshil Salot, The Sleep Company began as a pursuit of scientifically supported mattresses and has evolved into a brand dedicated to enhancing consumers' sleeping and sitting experiences.

The company offers premium products resulting from meticulous research that stands light years ahead of competitors, with technology rooted in cutting-edge developments in material science and sleep science. Initially adopting a purely D2C model, The Sleep Company has since transitioned into an omnichannel powerhouse. In June 2022, the company marked its foray into offline retail with the launch of its first store in Bangalore, setting ambitious goals to open over 100+ stores by end of 2024.

By enhancing discoverability and streamlining supply chains, The Sleep Company consistently delivers a distinctive value proposition with accessible premium products. After securing Rs 13.4 crore in pre-Series A, and Rs 177 crore in a Series B round led by Premji Invest and Fireside Ventures, the Company has now secured Rs 184 crore in Series C Funding.

