New Delhi [India], February 27: Soneva's SOUL Festival redefines wellbeing, presenting conscious, transformative experiences for guests with insightful panel discussions, keynote addresses, engaging workshops as well as curated activities such as meditation, yoga, fitness boot camps, qi gong, breathwork and cacao ceremonies. Incorporating a rich tapestry of inspiration, the festival also presents artistic expressions of music, art and culture alongside an array of wholesome, nourishing dining that focuses on plant-based and adaptogenic foods to promote balance and restoration.

This year, the festival's distinguished lineup includes internal medicine and endocrine physician Zach Bush; professor of Clinical Stem Cell Research at Karolinska Institutet, Katarina Le Blanc; physician, bestselling author and speaker Jeffrey Rediger; philosopher, writer and founder of The Emergence Network, Bayo Akomolafe; spoken word artist, speaker and rights activist Richard Williams, also known as Prince EA; author, peak performance expert and founder of the Flow Genome Project Jamie Wheal; and health and wellness cultivator and media personality Irina Sharma, among others.

"Magic healing powers and soul connection conversations. It has left a really big imprint on my heart and on my soul, and I've had some wonderful, deep healing. It's been the best trip I've ever had because it was 100 times more than just a holiday and just education," said Oli, SOUL Festival Guest.

Taking place over five days at the idyllic Soneva Fushi in the Maldives' Baa Atoll UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, festival guests will be able to reconnect with themselves and nature across miles of pristine sandy beaches and tranquil turquoise waters, complemented by 24/7 Barefoot Guardian butler service, exceptional dining journeys and rare experiences that delight.

For more information about SOUL Festival, visit www.soneva.com/soul.

Founded in 1995, Soneva is an award-winning sustainable resorts operator. At Soneva Fushi, Soneva Jani, Soneva Secret 2024 and the Soneva in Aqua yacht in the Maldives, and Soneva Kiri in Thailand, true 'luxury' is defined by peace, time and space. Guests discover the SLOW LIFE, reconnecting with themselves and the natural world through rare, unforgettable experiences.

Soneva is a pioneer for responsible tourism, combining sustainability with exquisite hospitality and intuitive, personalised service. Carbon neutral since 2012, Soneva launched its Total Impact Assessment to measure its social and environmental impact in 2016 - a first for the hospitality industry. A 2% environmental levy is added to every Soneva stay, with proceeds going towards the not-for-profit Soneva Foundation to offset carbon emissions and fund purposeful international projects.

