Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 19: The Sports School (TSS) launches its premier Swimming Program, under the watchful eye of India's celebrated 2012 London Olympic Swimmer, Gagan Ullalmath. The swimming program aims to nurture talented swimmers by providing a rigorous world-class training under Gagan Ullalmath's expert guidance and supervision.

As the Program Director of Swimming at The Sports School, Gagan Ullalmath brings a wealth of experience and an unparalleled rigor, dedication and passion for the sport. The Swimming Program is designed to cater to aspiring athletes, offering top-tier coaching methodologies, state-of-the-art facilities, and a structured curriculum that aligns with international training standards.

Key Features of the Program:

Holistic Development: Focuses on all-round growth--physically, mentally, and emotionally--helping swimmers build resilience, discipline, and a winning mindset.

Mentorship: Provides personalized guidance and support to help athletes navigate their careers effectively.

Time & Stress Management: Equips athletes with skills to balance academics, training, and personal life while handling competition pressures.

Embracing Training & Knowledge: In-still respect for the training process and empowers athletes with race strategies, biomechanics, and technique insights to enhance performance.

Happy Living: Creates a positive training environment to ensure a well-rounded and enjoyable experience for every swimmer.

To further its mission of discovering and fostering the next generation of swimming champions, The Sports School (TSS), is organizing a National Swimming Talent Hunt on February 23, 2025, at the JAIN Global Campus. This nationwide initiative is to identify promising swimmers and provide them with a unique opportunity to train professionally under Gagan and his expert team of coaches. Gagan Ullalmath will personally assess and handpick deserving talents, reinforcing TSS's commitment to developing elite swimmers who can represent India on a global stage.

Selected candidates might also get a chance to receive up to 100% scholarships, ensuring there are no financial obstacles to hinder their potential to excel in the sport.

The launch of the Swimming Program under Gagan Ullalmath marks yet another milestone in the school's journey of producing champions across various disciplines.

TSS Athletes' AchievementsTSS athletes have consistently excelled in competitions at various levels, earning numerous accolades:

CBSE Nationals & Clusters: Multiple gold, silver, and bronze medals in freestyle, butterfly, and medley events.

SFI Nationals & Open Water Events: Recognized performances in relay and endurance-based swimming competitions.

Junior & Senior State Meets: Outstanding results across freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke, and individual medley categories.

South Zone & National Championships: Consistently achieving podium finishes, solidifying TSS as a leader in swimming excellence.

Speaking about the initiative, Gagan Ullalmath said, "India has immense untapped swimming talent, and I am excited to be part of a program that not only trains young athletes but also gives them the right exposure and support to compete at the highest levels."

The Sports School (TSS) invites all aspiring swimmers to participate in this landmark event and take a step towards realizing their dreams. Registrations for the National Swimming Talent Hunt are now open.

