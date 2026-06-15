Business News | The Sustainable Marketplace Redefines Sustainable Shopping in India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 15: The Sustainable Marketplace™, an India-based sustainable e-commerce platform, has officially launched with the aim of building a more transparent and inclusive ecosystem for conscious businesses and consumers.

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The Sustainable Marketplace™ was developed in response to growing concerns around fragmented sustainability narratives, limited transparency, and the challenges ethical businesses face in reaching wider markets. It seeks to provide a more structured approach to assessing products and businesses across environmental, ethical, social, labour, and accountability dimensions.

Launched in March this year, the platform is built on its proprietary Sustainability Impact Matrix™, a framework based on seven sustainability pillars and 64 attributes. Backed by subject-matter expertise and scalable technology, the framework assesses businesses and products across ethical sourcing, responsible manufacturing, labour practices, packaging, circularity, environmental impact, workplace conditions, and broader business accountability to strengthen transparency in responsible commerce.

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As part of its broader environmental commitments, the platform has joined the SME Climate Hub in alignment with the UN Climate Change Race to Zero campaign.

Founded by Ms. Bindu Thakur, an alumna of the Delhi School of Economics and a former public servant in India and Australia, The Sustainable Marketplace™ draws on her experience across government and development sectors, including her work with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The idea behind the Marketplace was shaped by a longstanding interest in traditional knowledge systems and practices that exist in closer harmony with the environment. Through her work and travels, Ms. Thakur observed that many responsible and sustainable practices remain confined to specific regions and communities, often receiving limited visibility and generating limited economic value for the people who sustain them. The platform seeks to help bridge this gap by connecting conscious consumers with businesses committed to responsible practices.

"Consumers do not need more confusing sustainability labels or vague claims. They need clear and reliable information that helps them make informed decisions," said Ms. Bindu Thakur, Founder and CEO of The Sustainable Marketplace™.

"We want to make it easier for people to understand what a product is made of, how it is produced, who it supports, and its broader impact. At the same time, we want to create a fair and accessible platform for businesses that are genuinely committed to responsible practices."

Ms. Thakur added: "Sustainability is multi-dimensional and cannot be reduced to materials alone, which is often the most limited lens used today. Every step towards sustainability matters. It includes fair wages and working conditions, responsible manufacturing, energy use, packaging safety, ownership structures, and broader business accountability. Our Sustainability Impact Matrix™ is designed to reflect this complexity in a structured and transparent way."

The Marketplace also aims to reduce operational barriers for businesses committed to responsible and sustainable practices through a transparent marketplace model. Unlike many e-commerce platforms, The Sustainable Marketplace™ does not charge listing fees, shipping charges from sellers, or payment transaction fees. Sellers operate on a transparent margin-based model designed to support artisans, women-led enterprises, ethical brands, and small responsible businesses across India.

The marketplace features products across categories including lifestyle, wellness, fashion, home essentials, pantry goods, handmade products, children's products, and everyday essentials from businesses aligned with ethical and responsible practices.

To explore the marketplace, visit www.thesustainablemarketplace.in or follow @thesustainablemarketplace on Instagram.

Businesses interested in joining can contact join@thesustainablemarketplace.in.

About The Sustainable Marketplace™

The Sustainable Marketplace™ is an India-based e-commerce platform focused on transparent and responsible trade. Its proprietary Sustainability Impact Matrix™, built on seven sustainability pillars and 64 attributes, assesses products and businesses across environmental, ethical, social, labour, and accountability dimensions. The platform supports informed consumer decision-making while enabling responsible businesses to demonstrate their practices in a structured and transparent manner.

ContactMs. Bindu ThakurFounder and CEOThe Sustainable Marketplace™Email: join@thesustainablemarketplace.inWebsite: www.thesustainablemarketplace.in

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