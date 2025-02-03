The time has come for India to take the lead in global affairs: Indresh Kumar

New Delhi [India], February 03: The 5th HHRS International Conference 2025 was organised by the National Security Awareness Forum, Hansraj College, University of Delhi, and the Nelson Mandela Centre for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Jamia Millia Islamia.

The two-day conference, with the central theme of "The Growing Importance of Cooperation between India and the Extended South (Southeast) Asian Nations," aimed at strengthening cultural, economic and strategic ties among the nations of the extended South Asian region.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu, the Chief Guest, emphasised that "India is moving towards becoming a world leader. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, the world is appreciating India." He further added that such conferences help further India's values of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and 'Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah'.

RSS Executive Member and Chief Patron of the National Security Awareness Forum, Shri Indresh Kumar, in his keynote address, remarked, "India works for the welfare of all societies and follows non-violence as its supreme principle, making India the eternal Vishwaguru (World Leader)."

Prof. Mazhar Asif, Vice-Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia, spoke about India's foundational principles of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" and "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah," calling them pillars of social harmony and global unity.

Lieutenant General R.N. Singh emphasized, "Every citizen must prioritize national interest," highlighting India's unique cultural and moral identity.

On January 31, the second day of the conference, Dr. Indresh Kumar, during the closing session, stated, "The time has come for India to take the lead in global affairs," while former Minister of State Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh underscored the importance of India's collaborative efforts to combat terrorism.

Dr. Gyari Dolma from the Central Tibetan Administration expressed gratitude towards India, calling it a second home. Senior journalist Ram Bahadur praised India's resilience and said, "India's light has the potential to dispel global darkness."

The conference also featured four technical sessions on topics such as economic relations, emerging trends, security cooperation, and challenges and opportunities in India-Southeast Asia relations.

The two-day event concluded with key insights into fostering greater India-Southeast Asia collaboration.

