New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI/Mediawire): Binomo trading platform gives a limited offer to spend 1 day as a VIP trader. On April 26 everyone can become a VIP trader for 1 day to explore premium benefits and enjoy rare assets unavailable to other statuses. VIPs can trade with exclusive assets, get cashback for their trades, and compete with each other in private tournaments.

To join the promotion, traders should make any deposit no later than 25.04.22 23:59 UTC and spend the whole day on April 26 as VIP traders. No additional actions are required.

What kind of benefits will traders get?

Additional Assets.

There are 41 additional assets for trading, of which all users will be able to spend the day trading with rare assets only available to VIP traders, such as Apple, EUR/HKD, Netflix, etc.

10 per cent Cashback.

Also, users will get 10 per cent cashback. Being VIPs, users automatically receive cashback every Monday on their real account balance. They also get 10 per cent back on the balance for all unsuccessful trades for the day. The refund is credited within 5 days of the promotion.

Up to 90 per cent profitability.

VIP users are the first to be notified about the start of Happy Hour. During Happy Hour, the profitability of certain assets increases by up to 90% (in case of correct prediction). To do this, you need to make sure you have both web and mobile push notifications turned on.

Exclusive tournament.

VIP users can compete against each other in exclusive tournaments. On April 26, everyone can also participate in a private VIP tournament with more chances to put strategies into practice.

To join the platform in April and be part of the Binomist community, simply access the website and register with Binomo.

Binomo was founded in 2014, offering traders access to international markets across major asset categories. Present in 133 countries, it handles more than 30 million operations per week and is regulated by The Financial Commission (International Financial Commission), an independent foreign organization specialized in resolving disputes in the financial market. If the trader is a victim of fraud, he will be protected by insurance of up to 20 thousand pounds sterling.

With intuitive dashboards and its own training team, Binomo gathers more than 1 million users and attracts more and more people looking for extra income to supplement their income. In recent years, online trading platforms have spawned a worldwide growth of small investors, allowing anyone to invest in international financial assets without leaving their home.

Important: Before trading on the platform, the client needs to analyze their financial capabilities.

This story is provided by Mediawire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Mediawire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)