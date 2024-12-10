BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: The University of Western Australia (UWA) is excited to announce its Batch 8, a highly anticipated Master of Business Administration (MBA) (Global) program. This innovative program offers professionals the opportunity to pursue an online MBA without taking a break from work, providing the flexibility needed to balance career growth and education. This global MBA will allow graduates to earn industry-recognised dual credentials. Graduates will receive a Professional Certificate in Advanced Business Management by IIM (Indian Institute of Management) Kozhikode, ranked 3rd (NIRF India Rankings, 2024), after successful completion of the first year, followed by a Master's in Business Administration (Global) from UWA on successful completion of the second year of this program. With a global curriculum and award-winning teachers and researchers from UWA and IIMK, graduates will also become part of UWA's prestigious alumni network of over 145,000 international professionals.

UWA is a world top 100 university (QS 2025) and a member of the prestigious Group of Eight (Go8) - Australia's leading research-intensive universities. In addition, the UWA Business School is ranked 4th Best Business Schools in Australia (The Australian Financial Review BOSS Best Business Schools, 2024) and is accredited by both the European Quality Improvement System (EQUIS) and Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB). These are leading business school accreditations in Europe and North America, meaning employers around the world recognise the quality of a UWA degree in business. As a leading global university, UWA is renowned for producing highly employable graduates who go on to forge long and successful careers. UWA graduates consistently receive high levels of satisfaction from employers. This makes the MBA (Global) program from UWA an ideal course for mid-to senior level working professionals seeking opportunities to enhance their management or leadership skills.

Batch 8 of the MBA (Global) program welcomes a diverse mix of professionals with varying levels of work experience. Here's a breakdown of previous cohort of the MBA (Global) program by:

Relevant years of work experience:The past participants showcased a diverse work experience spectrum, with 31% of participants having 11-15 years of experience, followed by 26% in the 5-10 years range, and 20% with over 20 years of expertise. Early-career professionals with less than 5 years accounted for 17%, while those with 16-20 years formed a smaller, focused group at 6%.

Range of industries:

The past participants represented a wide range of industries, including Information Technology, Finance, Hospitality, Manufacturing, and medical sectors, with a notable segment falling under "Others," showcasing the program's appeal across diverse professional backgrounds.*Others include Pharma / Biotech, Retail, Technology, Banking, Healthcare, Advertising/Marketing/PR amongst others.

Range of job functions:

The past cohort exhibited a balanced mix of functional expertise, with participants specializing in Information Systems/Technology, General Management, Engineering, and Finance/Accounting. A notable segment also came from diverse areas categorized under Others, underscoring the program's versatility in attracting professionals from varied domains.*Others include Consulting, Manufacturing, Operations, and R&D, amongst others.

Range of companies:

The previous cohort featured professionals from esteemed organizations such as KPMG India, Tata Consultancy Services, Novartis Healthcare India, EY, Mercedes-Benz India, Infosys, J.P. Morgan Chase, Walmart Global Tech India, PayPal, State Bank of India, and VMware. This diverse representation underscores the program's appeal across various industries and its capacity to attract talent from leading global enterprises.

Vipul Kolambe, Presentation Specialist at Atlas Copco, shared his experience, "The UWA Global MBA Program with IIM Kozhikode Certification has truly been transformative! The curriculum covers leadership. With the fast-paced changes in today's business environment, maintaining relevance is more important than ever. This program is equipping me with the confidence to tackle new essential real-world skills such as strategic decision-making, innovative problem-solving, and advanced challenges and seize emerging opportunities. What distinguishes the UWA Global MBA program is its strong emphasis on practical application. The faculty and guest speakers are exceptional industry experts, offering invaluable insights and experiences. Being a part of this program has provided me with a distinct competitive edge and a unique skill set, enabling me to become more effective and efficient in my professional journey."

The UWA MBA (Global) is now accepting applications for Batch 8. Visit the program page to learn more about this transformative educational opportunity.

