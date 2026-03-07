VMPL

New Delhi [India], March 7: A notable development has been claimed in the field of financial astrology and esoteric mathematics. Dr. Ashwin A. Mistri has been awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Financial Astrology and Gann Analysis, recognizing his long-term research into cosmic mathematics and its possible connection with financial markets.

According to Dr. Mistri, the achievement is the result of more than 19 years of continuous research, study, and dedication aimed at understanding the mathematical relationship between cosmic cycles and market movements. He states that his work combines ancient knowledge systems with modern mathematical interpretation to explore hidden timing patterns in financial markets.

As part of his research, Dr. Mistri conducted an extensive study of eleven disciplines of astrology and numerology, including:

Astrology

- Vedic Astrology

- Western Astrology

- Nadi Astrology

- Jaimini Astrology

- Navatara Astrology

- KP Astrology

- Mundane Astrology

Numerology

- Pythagorean Numerology

- Hebrew Numerology

- Kabbalah Numerology

- Chaldean Numerology

By integrating the conclusions of these disciplines with advanced mathematical methods, Dr. Mistri states that he was able to interpret hidden principles contained in the book The Tunnel Thru the Air by legendary market analyst W.D. Gann. According to him, this research led to the discovery of what he calls the "Real W.D. Gann Secret Theory."

Dr. Mistri claims that these principles may explain how W.D. Gann reportedly achieved extraordinary annual returns of up to 4000 percent between 1906 and 1955 while trading in stocks and commodities.

The "Time and Price Master Factor"

Explaining his findings, Dr. Mistri introduced a concept he calls the "Time and Price Master Factor." He says that in financial markets--particularly in options trading--traders often seek opportunities that combine low risk with high profit potential.

"Some traders focus only on price movements, while others analyze time cycles," Dr. Mistri explained. "My research studies time and price together."

According to him, if traders can identify both the correct price level and the correct timing of market turning points, the level of uncertainty in trading can be significantly reduced. This approach, he believes, can transform trading from speculation into a more calculated analytical process.

Dr. Mistri also states that his research simplifies complex cosmic mathematics derived from astrology and numerology so that it can be applied to modern financial markets such as stocks, commodities, forex, and derivatives trading.

Recognition and Public Response

The honorary doctorate awarded to Dr. Mistri is being presented as recognition of his long-term research and contribution to the niche field of financial astrology and Gann analysis. Supporters believe his work represents a significant attempt to bridge ancient cosmic knowledge with modern financial market analysis.

Dr. Mistri has also shared his research and teachings through educational content online. Testimonials from domestic and international students--many of whom claim to have applied his methods in trading--can be found on his YouTube channel titled " W D GANN BY AM "Secret Science of Stock Market."

While advocates see potential in the integration of astrology, numerology, and financial analysis, critics continue to emphasize the need for empirical validation. Nevertheless, Dr. Mistri maintains that the "Time and Price Master Factor" could offer a new perspective in understanding market behavior and trading strategies.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)