VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24: Talk Over Cookies, an innovative educational initiative founded by Pratibha and Neeraj Walia, has been awarded the prestigious HT Media Bharat Innovator Award 2025 in the "Best Educational Initiative" category. The award ceremony, attended by industry leaders and celebrities, took place at the ITC Grand Central Mumbai.

Also Read | Crypto Scam in Mumbai: Computer Dealer Cheated of INR 1 Crore After Being Lured To Invest in Crypto Trading via Telegram, Case Registered.

The award was presented by the renowned actress and environmental activist, Dia Mirza, who praised the unique approach of Talk Over Cookies in the field of cultural exchange.

"We are truly honoured to receive this recognition. Talk Over Cookies was born out of our desire to make cultural exchanges enjoyable and engaging for school students. This award motivates us to continue innovating and contributing to the educational landscape," said Pratibha and Neeraj Walia, founders of Talk Over Cookies.

Also Read | IND vs PAK ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Jatin Paranjape Says Indian Team Management Delighted With Near-Perfect Execution Against Pakistan.

The HT Media Bharat Innovator Awards celebrate excellence and breakthrough ideas in various sectors, with a special focus on promoting initiatives that make a lasting impact.

Since its inception, Talk Over Cookies has been at the forefront of international education, conducting virtual exchange programs that have brought students from more than 30 countries together. To date, over 5,500 school students have participated in these enriching programs, fostering cross-cultural understanding and friendships that transcend geographical boundaries.

In a bid to further strengthen the impact of cultural exchange, Talk Over Cookies has also introduced its India - Interstate Program. This program is offering Indian school students the unique opportunity to interact with peers from other states within India, providing them with a deeper understanding of their own country's diversity.

For media inquiries or further information,

please visit: http://www.talkovercookies.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)