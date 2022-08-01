New Delhi [India], August 1 (ANI/ATK): Meme coins are also cryptocurrencies, just like Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH). Meme coins, in contrast, are typically created as a tribute to a meme, which is a humorous notion that has been recorded in an image, video, or other type of media.

Meme coins are created to go viral and be shared, just like the memes they are based on. Dogecoin (DOGE), one of the most popular meme coins, was first made as a joke to poke fun at Bitcoin and other popular cryptocurrencies. The software engineers who created it, Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, didn't plan for it to be useful.

RoboApe (RBA) is an ERC-20 meme token, this meme token could be the next big thing. RBA will be a project run by the community as a whole, with no one in charge at its launch. If there are no token allocations, everyone on the team and in the community will have to buy their own RBA tokens. Developers and founders will not get special wallets.

RoboApe Has A Major Investment In Education Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, has created a new blockchain-based system, EduFi. CZ said that blockchain has brought forward GameFi, which is a way to earn your play. He has said that EduFi would be a "earn as you learn" mechanism. Learning is a key part of getting more people to use blockchain and cryptocurrencies. Due to the fast growth of cryptocurrency, the world needs a source of blockchain information that is complete, reliable, and easy to find.

Through the RoboApe Academy, anyone who wants to learn about blockchain and similar technologies can join the RoboApe ecosystem, not just cryptocurrency experts or investors. The RoboApe Academy will be a free learning centre where people can learn everything they need to know about cryptocurrencies. The main goal of the RoboApe Academy will be to teach people about blockchain systems, cryptocurrencies, security, finance, and the decentralisation principles that make DeFi, dApps, and DAOs possible, among other things, in a world-class way.

RoboApe Would Also Have An eSport Platform Different From The Regular OneTo improve the gaming experience, the RoboApe ecosystem would incorporate RoboApe eSports with community sports tournaments. The RoboApe eSports community would include: Prize pools and incentives for tournament winners, single and multiplayer competing modes, Sports and gaming tournaments on the RoboApe platform, various leagues and tournaments with the matching of equally experienced players, and financial opportunities via sponsorships, endorsements, and team rewards.

RoboApe's decentralised eSports network would link players and allow for prize management and distribution, player transfers across guilds, advertising competitions, and more. Furthermore, RoboApe eSports will provide a transparent venue for tough gaming competition, eliminating the possibility of unfair prize distributions and guaranteeing game producers are reimbursed for their work.

RoboApe eSports will revolutionise the industry by offering safe RBA payments, a transparent database, expedited donations, and promoting the autonomy of authentic eSports free of corruption. RoboApe eSports would modify traditional incentive paradigms, encourage simpler crowdfunding, and permit a bigger market for the minting and selling of in-game NFT assets, offering financial opportunities.

Conclusion RoboApe (RBA) has massive utility and for a meme token running on the powerful Ethereum (ETH) network, it has great potential. It's only a matter of when it'll eventually sit with the top cryptos and even meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE) on the top spot since it offers even higher value than many top meme coins.

