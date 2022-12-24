New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/ATK): The unanticipated crypto meltdown that took place on November 8th, 2022 has had a significant negative impact on the cryptocurrency sector. After hearing that the third-largest cryptocurrency exchange had filed for bankruptcy, the crash occurred.

Several months have passed since the tragedy, and the market has seen some modifications. While some cryptocurrencies are still in the red, others, including Litecoin (LTC) and Cronos (CRO), are making a gradual comeback. Along with presale tokens like Big Eyes Coin, these two represent the best investing prospects on the market right now.

Litecoin (LTC)Litecoin (LTC) is a blockchain fork of Bitcoin (BTC) that was developed in 2011. Charlie Lee, a former Google programmer, invented cryptocurrency. It was initially created to allay worries that Bitcoin was becoming overly centralized and losing focus on its main objective. By using a separate encryption method, one of the primary goals of Litecoin was to stop industrial-scale miners from controlling the mining process. However, because Bitcoin has developed into a mineable peer-to-peer payment system, miners have continued to increase their mining capacity and soon upgraded their specialized equipment.

The quick transaction speed is just one of its many advantages. Because of its algorithm, Litecoin can process transactions significantly quicker than market leader, Bitcoin. The process of halving is also done by the coin. Lowering the reward awarded for validating a block's hash is referred to as halving. By halving the number of Litecoin tokens generated, this procedure has the deflationary effect of raising the value of the coin. Litecoin is doing well and is firmly back on its way up, unlike the majority of other cryptocurrencies on the market.

Cronos (CRO) One of the top cryptocurrencies on the market to lead price advances recently is Cronos (CRO), formerly known as Crypto.com. There may be a rationale for the rising demand for the Cronos native token, given the increased activity on the Cronos (CRO) blockchain.

Crypto.com, the cryptocurrency exchange owned by Cronos, has been at the vanguard of collaborations that have consolidated utilities and raised funds for Cronos' upcoming goods and services. When the next bull season begins, there is a lot to be anticipated at Cronos' present unit price. Cronos is aiming to return to its all-time high price of just under $1 per unit, which would mean that it could recoup more than 100% of its present worth.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) Investors could make a lot of money with the Big Eyes Coin. It aspires to win the popularity competition for crypto memes. More investors may be attracted by adorable mascots, influential people, and media exposure. Given that meme coin fans currently find this token to be fairly well-liked, it may end up being the most well-liked DeFi meme token in 2022 and beyond.

In order to sustain its appeal over time, Big Eyes will make a lot of advances and provide advantages to investors. If everything goes as planned, this token might end up being the most well-known meme token in the cryptocurrency space. Additionally crucial to the platform's expansion and the addition of greater riches to the DeFi ecosystem will be the visionary community members.

Building a strong community of knowledgeable and successful investors is the goal of the Big Eyes Coin platform. Its community coin might potentially offer spectacular profits and greatly increase investor wealth. The purpose of this platform is to promote decentralized finance (DeFi) as a superior option to centralized finance. That desire can be realized by the native community in a few years.

When Big Eyes Coin (BIG) conducts its CEX launch, it is expected to surge. The Big Eyes Coin community is dedicated to pushing the meme token to surreal prices when it is introduced to the market.

Even though the market might be unpredictable at times, Big Eyes Coin will launch shortly and have the potential to soar by 100%. By purchasing Big Eyes Coin during the presale, you can still become a part of the community. Due to the price reduction on the token and benefits associated with purchasing during presale, this may be the best time to join Big Eyes.

