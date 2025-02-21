NewsVoir

Manipal (Karnataka) [India], February 21: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), in collaboration with Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), initiated the third batch of the Leadership Development Program (LDP) today. This exclusive three-day residential program is hosted at the MAHE campus in Manipal and features a series of nine meticulously designed training modules aimed at enhancing the leadership capabilities of academic leaders.

The FICCI LDP has brought together a diverse group of academic leaders including Directors, Deans, Registrars, Senior Professors, etc from various Higher Education Institutions (HEIs). The program is developed to orient professionals with advanced knowledge and leadership skills essential for managing the complexities of modern academia and shaping them become 'future-ready'.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M D Venkatesh, VSM (Retd), Co-Chair, FICCI Higher Education Committee and Vice Chancellor, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, in his keynote Address highlighted the fundamentals of leadership, discussing its various layers and significance in personal, organizational, and societal contexts. Emphasizing the need for a structured approach in identifying and nurturing potential academic leaders, Lt. Gen. Venkatesh also addressed the challenges faced by stakeholders within the education ecosystem. These include stakeholder consciousness, managing expectations, budgeting and financing, industry partnerships, and regulatory compliances. He further highlighted the essential attributes expected of an academic leader in today's rapidly evolving and transformative times. He emphasized the growing significance of developing a comprehensive sense in research, operational and strategic management, team-building skills, and proficiency in accreditation and ranking. He further underscored the critical importance of succession planning in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) to ensure robust governance, innovation, and effective talent risk management, thereby ensuring readiness for future leadership transitions.

Prof. (Dr.) Rajan Saxena, Advisor, FICCI Higher Education Committee and Former Vice Chancellor, NMIMS, articulated the urgent need for developing readiness to embrace change. He stressed the importance of anticipating and preparing for future challenges to avert potential disasters, overcome stagnancy, and address systemic issues, which could otherwise lead to low enrollment and demoralization within the academic community. Prof. Saxena observed that the success of students and the relevance of HEIs hinge on recognizing the shifting dynamics of the job market. He pointed out the cyclical challenges that may at times persist until institutions adapt to these changes. He advocated for a continuous focus on adding value to students, industry, and society at large. He highlighted that the transformation in education begins with leadership at the top and permeates throughout the faculty and administrative levels.

Dr. Rajesh Pankaj, Director & Head - Education & Skills, FICCI, in his welcome remarks highlighted the significant complementary efforts and benchmark standards set by private higher education institutions in India. These institutions, he noted, play a crucial role in equipping a global workforce with competent and relevant skills. Dr. Pankaj emphasized that the vision of the FICCI LDP is centered around capacity building within HEIs. He elaborated on how FICCI as an association is uniquely positioned to, integrate fresh insights from both industry and academia to forge structured leadership that meets critical benchmarks and significantly impacts HEIs.

The modules cover critical aspects of academic leadership including change management, talent management, research and innovation, technology integration, fostering a learning culture, financial sustainability, internationalization, and industry partnerships. These sessions are designed not only to enrich and upgrade the participants' skill sets but also to immerse them in an environment that promotes substantial growth and networking opportunities. Participants will engage in real-time case studies, interactive sessions, and collaborative learning experiences that mirror the complexities and nuances of modern higher education.

This program masterfully blends theoretical foundations with practical insights to stimulate thoughtful discussion and inspire decisive action. Facilitated by esteemed leaders who are pioneers of change in their respective fields, its primary goal is to reimagine the role of academia in a transformative world. By focusing on critical areas such as technology integration, research innovation, and sustainable practices, the program is meticulously designed to equip leaders with the necessary tools to effectively shape the future of education.

The FICCI Leadership Development Program is a significant step toward empowering academic leaders to effectively lead and implement progressive policies, ensuring their institutions remain at the forefront of educational innovation and excellence.

Established in 1927, FICCI is India's oldest and largest apex business organization, playing a pivotal role in propelling India's economic growth and industrialization. As a non-government, not-for-profit organization, FICCI serves as the voice of India's business and industry, facilitating dialogue, influencing policy, and building bridges across sectors.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, an Institution of Eminence Deemed to be University, is renowned for its academic excellence and comprehensive educational offerings. By hosting the LDP, MAHE underscores its commitment to fostering educational leadership that can drive significant impacts in the realms of higher education and beyond.

