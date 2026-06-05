Business News | This Premium Sector in Noida Could Be NCR's Biggest Real Estate Turnaround Story Yet

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 5: A premium real estate pocket once held back by regulatory uncertainty is now witnessing one of the strongest revival stories in NCR.

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Sector 150 has long been positioned as one of Noida's most aspirational luxury destinations. With improving regulatory clarity and accelerating infrastructure growth, the sector is now rapidly re-emerging as a high-confidence investment corridor.

The turning point came after the Noida Authority's 222nd Board Meeting on April 6, 2026, which lifted the long-standing registry restrictions in the Sports City cluster. The move, aligned with Supreme Court directives, has significantly improved market confidence and reopened the path for registries in compliant projects.

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The impact has been immediate.

Over the past five years, residential prices in the region have recorded massive appreciation, with demand continuing to rise in 2026. Industry experts believe the combination of infrastructure expansion, improved legal clarity, and limited premium inventory could push the market into a completely new growth cycle. Industry experts believe the return of registries, improving liquidity, and expected resumption of home loan disbursals could further accelerate demand in the coming months.

What continues to differentiate this location is its planning-led development. Spread across nearly 300 acres, with close to 70% dedicated to green and open spaces, the sector remains one of Noida's lowest-density luxury corridors. Strategic connectivity through the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, and proximity to the Noida International Airport at Jewar at a distance of approx 40 minutes have further strengthened its long-term investment appeal.

The region is also set to benefit from a significant infrastructure upgrade directly tied to Sector 150. The Noida Authority has announced plans to expand the Yamuna Pushta Road -- which runs from Sector 94 and connects directly to Sector 150 -- into a 10-lane corridor, specifically to handle rising traffic from the upcoming Noida International Airport. Krishna Karunesh, CEO of the Noida Authority, confirmed the road will be widened to 8-10 lanes to meet future demand, with at least six lanes in the initial phase. The Authority is also developing the Chilla elevated road and a link road from the Mahamaya Flyover to Pushta Road to further ease traffic pressure (Source: Hindustan Times, April 4, 2026).

Among the developers that have played a defining role in shaping the sector's identity, ACE Group stands out for creating an integrated residential and commercial ecosystem in the region.

The Group's flagship developments include ACE Golfshire (Rs. 4,000-13,000 per sq. ft.), the sector's first fully sold-out luxury residential project delivered in 2020, designed by renowned architect Hafeez Contractor with interiors by Gauri Khan. This was followed by ACE Parkway (Rs. 4,000-16,000 per sq. ft.), an 11-acre premium residential development facing a 42-acre green park, further strengthening the Group's presence in the area.

On the commercial front, ACE Medley Avenue became the sector's first major commercial destination and witnessed a complete sell-out on launch day -- a milestone that highlighted growing investor confidence in the location's future potential.

Speaking on the market's transformation, Ajay Chaudhary, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, ACE Group, said, "Sector 150 is uniquely positioned at the intersection of infrastructure growth and lifestyle-driven planning. With improving regulatory clarity and rapid development along the Yamuna Expressway corridor, we are witnessing a strong shift in both investor and end-user sentiment."

Building on this momentum, ACE Group has also announced plans for new developments in the region, signalling long-term confidence in the market's next growth cycle.

For investors, the story is becoming increasingly clear -- a premium low-density location, improving legal clarity, major infrastructure upgrades, and rising institutional confidence are collectively reshaping the future of this once-overlooked market.

A dominant developer already embedded -- and expanding. Sector 150 is not emerging. It has arrived. And ACE Group is leading from the front. And for NCR real estate, this could just be the beginning of its biggest turnaround story yet.

Website: www.acegroupindia.com.

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