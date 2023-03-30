Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): This summer, the trend is all about self-love! Modern young women seek to gift themselves something meaningful and exquisite, like the rare and unique metal, precious platinum. This white metal is one of the rarest to exist on this planet, much like the young women who wear their identity proudly on their sleeves. Its durability and strength allow it to stay untarnished over time, making it the perfect choice for timeless jewellery designs.

Platinum EVARA by PGI India offers a curated collection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery that's embedded with meaning. Every piece in this collection is an ode to the woman who stays true to herself and embraces all parts of her being. The versatile range includes captivating necklaces, alluring wristwear, intricately crafted earrings, and elegant rings. These one-of-a-kind pieces feature delicate yet seamless forms and alluring diamond cuts, making them perfect for elevating different looks across occasions.

This summer, PGI India's Platinum EVARA encourages young women to take the time to be their own biggest cheerleaders and celebrate their individuality. Platinum EVARA offers a stunning array of platinum jewellery to embrace their unique style. There is no love like self-love, and nothing says 'I love myself' quite like a piece of exquisite platinum jewellery.

Platinum dancing lines:

This elegant chain, crafted in rare platinum features cylindrical platinum forms of mismatched lengths. Symbolic of life's many highs and lows, and a woman's decision to face them all while owning the woman within in her purest, most unabashed form.

Platinum Magical Hurricane Earrings:

These magical hurricane earrings give the world a glimpse of its wearer inner, authentic self. Crafted in platinum, a metal known for its inherent resilience, these earrings can stand the test of time akin to the modern young woman's story.

Platinum Starfall:

Like a stunning medley of shooting stars falling from the night sky, this piece is designed to remind every woman that they leave an indelible impression on those around by simply walking through life, being true to themselves.

Platinum EVARA offers a curated selection of exquisitely crafted platinum jewellery pieces for women, which is available across leading jewellery retail stores in India.

