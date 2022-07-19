Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Thomas Abraham's signature furniture piece, The Optimus, designed in collaboration with the students of IDeA World Design College was selected as the Silver Winner for the Furniture Sets Category by the USA-based MUSE Design Awards. Having received over 6,000 entries from all across the globe, the MUSE Design Awards is an international competition for designers whose craftsmanship shifts paradigms.

The Optimus by Thomas Abraham is a morphable furniture piece that transforms in size, shape and purpose. Because it can be multi-used and multi-purposed, it limits the number of furniture in the room thereby providing free space. It is made of sheesham wood (from renewable plantations that are environmentally friendly with low carbon footprints).

It is in every way an 'Environment first' Design, prioritizing handmade design, sustainability, durability, recycling and reusing material, waste management, reduction of carbon footprint and economically affordable design. This design is as cosmopolitan as it gets, with a glocal (global + local) sensibility with diversity and universal value - furniture that would fit in every home, in any culture.

The Optimus is a part of Thomas Abraham's acclaimed furniture collection, which is called The Transformer Collection. The collection is a set of 14 morphable pieces of furniture that transform from time to time according to the need of its user.

IDeA World Design College is India's premier design college established by Thomas Abraham (one of India's leading design personalities) that he started right after graduating from IIT Kharagpur. It runs acclaimed interior and fashion degree courses and is affiliated to Bangalore University. Students get the rare opportunity to work under the direct mentorship of Thomas Abraham, after which they get to showcase their work on professional design shows like Femina Miss India and Architectural Digest Design Show. IDeA was awarded as Best Design Educator by Times Business Awards and has won several awards for the infrastructure and facilities of its brand new campus, The Crystal Hall.

