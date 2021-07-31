New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI/SRV Media): One of India's premier B2B meeting specialist, Sapphire Connect has come forward with the initiative of Thought Leaders of India (TLOI), an exclusive business community where some of the nation's leading industry professionals are provided a platform to network, engage in nation-building initiatives and enjoy peer-based experiences.

The industry leaders belong to various positions of the C-Suite, including top Entrepreneurs/ Founders, Chairmen, and Managing Directors of some of the largest companies spanning across various industries. This platform allows them to come together to be a part of thought forums and create a growth impact on various sections of society through advisory, expertise, and deliberations with top decision-makers to help arrive at solutions for persisting problems.

The initiative is also set to expand interactions and create meaningful engagements with college and university students to prepare the generation for a newer and more professional tomorrow. It helps in the mentorship of startups and NGOs with the support of TLOI's Patron Members as they advise, endorse, approve and guide the community of Thought Leaders throughout.

TLOI's very first engagement on July 29, 2021 was inaugurated with the theme of "Challenge to Change" with guest speakers, Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner, AZB & Partners, Maj. Gen. Sanjay Meston, AVSM, SM, VSM (Retd.) and Patron Member of Thought Leaders of India, Neelam Dhawan, Independent Director on Boards (Including Royal Philips NV, ICICI Bank, Capita PLC, Skylo Technologies, and Yatra.com)

The forum's attendees engaged in conversations with each speaker sharing their views on the importance of driving leadership during their sessions moderated by Ankit Bansal, Founder and CEO, Sapphire Human Solution for Ms. Zia Mody; and Vidyottama Sharma, Editor-in-Chief, Thought Leaders of India for Major General Sanjay Meston.

Zia Mody, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of AZB & Partners, said, "Reputation and the ability to persuade are important as a leader. It is not command and control but loving affection. One must have the ability to command respect in order for their value system to percolate. "

Ranked No. 1 in "India's 50 Most Powerful Women in Business" list of Fortune India in 2018 and 2019, Ms. Zia Mody is considered to be one of India's foremost corporate attorneys and has consistently ranked in the top 10 in the list since 2011.

Mody had shared her thoughts on "Leadership is the new normal" through various anecdotes as a corporate lawyer and businesswoman about the importance of establishing the first impression. One must show that they know what they are talking about and show that they have the ability at any age, stage or phase of a problem to strive for excellence. She further explained the necessity for one to be open-minded to accepting mistakes, see things from different perspectives and set the bar higher for themselves in pursuit of personal and professional growth.

Major General Sanjay Meston (Retd.) said, "As a leader, during difficult situations, you can either play the blame game or do what is right by taking criticism gracefully and taking extreme ownership."

A National Defence Academy alumni, Major General Sanjay Meston has a distinguished service of 40 years and nine months from 2nd Lieutenant to Major General, commanding a Platoon, a Company, a Battalion, a Brigade, and a Division.

Through his session on "Leadership for the greater good of the organization", Major General Sanjay Meston stressed the importance of going beyond the corporate structure. He explained how as a leader, there are no bad teams but only bad leadership. While leaders must set up their vision and purpose, they must focus on viewing each individual of the organization as a stakeholder towards the bigger picture. Through various inspiring examples of his leadership throughout his service in the army, Major General Sanjay Meston went on to stress on how leaders must be like open doors, accessible to every member on every level of the corporate ladder; as this collaborative approach allows for every team member to feel equally important and respected, establishing genuine connections and forming a "family" striving towards the main goal of the company. A leader must motivate their team rather than punish them.

Rishi Kapoor, Associate Partner and Business Head of Sapphire Connect said, "We are extremely proud to bring forward a platform for Thought Leaders that has the potential to write newer narratives for India. The legacies they have created in leadership and the success stories that they have charted out for of their organisation will be the guiding force towards nation-building in association with government bodies and facilitate collaborations that contribute to the greater learning initiative."

The Thought Leaders of India plans on establishing itself as a community by driving change over seven essential areas that include the- Nation Building Impact, Learning Impact, Wellness Impact, Leaders of Tomorrow Impact, Community Impact, Society Impact and Memories of LifetimeImpact - to accelerate meaningful change and development across industries and the overall society.

