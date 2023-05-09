New Delhi/ Delhi-NCR [India], May 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): SAYA Group, a leading real estate developer based out of Noida, launched its premium commercial project, SAYA STATUS, India's tallest mall, at the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The grand launch of the mall witnessed an overwhelming response from investors and retailers.

Thousands of channel partners from across the country queued up at the project's launch, which promises to be a one-stop destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. SAYA STATUS boasts of a prime location, with excellent connectivity to major cities, and is expected to attract footfall from across the region.

Also Read | Tale of Nine Tailed 1938: The Boyz’s Younghoon Grabs Attention As The Handsome Villain In Lee Dong Wook-Kim Bum Series.

SAYA STATUS is a game-changer for the Noida-Greater Noida region, offering a unique shopping experience with a range of retail, entertainment, and dining options. Developed across 1.4 million sq. ft., SAYA STATUS is built on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and enjoys great accessibility from different regions. It offers a range of amenities, such as ample parking space for more than 1600 vehicles, power backup, and 24/7 security, to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience for customers.

It is designed to meet the demands of a wide spectrum of clients, including families, young professionals, and senior citizens. It offers a variety of retail, entertainment, and dining options, with several stores that include well-known national and international brands as well as local retailers. The mall features many local and international brands, a food court with multiple cuisines, and a state-of-the-art multiplex.

Also Read | Lionel Messi Transfer News Live Updates: Know Latest Details About Argentine Star's Move from PSG to Al-Hilal.

Speaking on occasion, Vikas Bhasin, Director, SAYA Group, said, "We are thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive feedback for SAYA STATUS from our channel partners. This demonstrates their faith in our brand and our dedication to completing high-quality projects. We are certain that SAYA STATUS will transform the shopping experience for customers and establish a new standard for the retail industry."

Other intriguing projects under development by SAYA Group, in addition to Saya Status, are Saya Piazza in Jaypee Wish Town and Saya South X in Greater Noida West. Saya Piazza is a grand, premium shopping centre that is well-situated and serves a population of more than 50,000 families. On the other hand, Saya South X will improve the shopping experience with a wide range of luxury goods set against attractive scenery. It is situated in a vibrant, expanding suburb with a vibrant population of more than 5 lakh individuals.

Saya Homes have made a name for itself in the real estate sector by providing high-quality buildings in desirable locations on time. The completed residential projects of the company demonstrate its dedication to quality. They are Saya Gold Avenue, Saya Zenith, and Desire Residency.

This story has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)