Business News | Three Years, One Missed Diagnosis: How Medicover Doctors Found the Real Cause of a Child's Recurring Chest Infections

Three Years of Unexplained Chest Infections in a Child Traced to Rare Diaphragmatic Hernia; Corrected with Surgery at Medicover Women and Children Hospital, Bengaluru

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 13: A child who spent nearly three years cycling through respiratory treatments with no lasting relief has been successfully diagnosed and surgically treated for a Morgagni-type Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia (CDH) a rare structural birth defect -- at Medicover Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, Bengaluru.

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CDH of the Morgagni type accounts for fewer than 3% of all diaphragmatic hernias. In this condition, a developmental gap in the anterior diaphragm allows abdominal organs to herniate into the chest cavity, compressing lung tissue and creating conditions for repeated infection. Because the defect is typically small and symptoms can mimic common respiratory illness, diagnosis is frequently delayed, sometimes by years.

In this case, the child had presented to multiple healthcare providers since infancy. Chest infections recurred despite standard treatment. It was only upon detailed evaluation at Medicover. including advanced imaging that Dr. Venugopal Reddy, Consultant Paediatrician, identified the structural cause.

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"Recurrent chest infections in a child that do not resolve with standard treatment should prompt a structured workup to rule out underlying anatomical abnormalities. This case is a reminder that persistence of symptoms is itself a clinical signal," said Dr. Venugopal Reddy.

Following diagnosis, Dr. Vedarth Das, Consultant Paediatric Surgeon, performed surgical repair of the diaphragmatic defect. Post-operatively, the child was managed in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit under Dr. J. K. Satish and the critical care team. The child was discharged in stable condition with complete resolution of recurring symptoms.

Doctors at Medicover urge parents not to normalise recurring respiratory illness in children. When chest infections keep returning despite treatment, it is worth asking why -- not simply treating the next episode. A timely second opinion, and a willingness to look beyond the obvious, can make all the difference.

About Medicover Women and Children Hospital, Bengaluru:

Medicover Women and Children Hospital, Whitefield, is a dedicated tertiary care facility offering integrated paediatric, neonatal, obstetric, and surgical services in Bengaluru. It is part of the Medicover Hospitals network operating across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka.

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