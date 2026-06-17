Business News | Thrillophilia and Visit California Partner to Make California India's Favorite Family Holiday Destination

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 17: India's leading experiential travel platform, Thrillophilia, and Visit California have joined hands to highlight a collection of family-focused holiday experiences across California.

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The partnership brings the best of the Golden State to Indian travelers. Thrillophilia provides thoughtfully designed itineraries centered around what Indian families truly value.

With multi-generational family travel continuing to grow among Indian travelers, the destination offers something for every age group. A breadth of experiences and unmatched views like the sun-drenched coastline of Marina del Rey in Los Angeles, the alpine grandeur of South Lake Tahoe, and the magical experience offered by Disneyland Resort awaits travelers.

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The campaign's flagship seven-day itinerary is designed to help families experience California at a relaxed pace, from kayaking in the calm waters of Marina del Rey to watching the city light up from the Hollywood Hills. For younger travelers, the packages include a full day of entertainment at Disneyland Resort, before concluding with the mountain views and snow-filled adventures of Lake Tahoe.

"California is one of the world's most extraordinary destinations, and through this partnership with Visit California, Thrillophilia wants the Indian families to experience the state in an immersive way. These packages are all about creating meaningful holidays that every member of the family can cherish." says Abhishek Daga, Co-Founder, Thrillophilia

India continues to be one of California's fastest-growing international tourism markets. In 2025, California welcomed 670,000 Indian visitors, who contributed USD 1.5 billion in visitor spending.

Indian travelers can explore the full collection of California experiences at Thrillophilia's California Experiences Collection.

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