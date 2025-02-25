PRNewswire

Guiyang [China], February 25: Guizhou is the top-ranked province in terms of the number of UNESCO World Natural Heritage sites in China. Its breathtaking landscape, shaped by the forces of nature, draw visitors from around the world to discover its beauty. Beyond its natural wonders, Guizhou's rich cultural and tourism resources always impress everyone who has come to visit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uJ-RzYepSZk

The original short video series Be My Guest * Focus Guizhou, produced by Guizhou TV, is a documentary about the real life of local people from the perspectives of international photographers who come to explore Guizhou. Their cameras capture the true experiences and the vibrant culture of Guizhou.

In this episode, the photographer Alice Griffs takes an immersive experience of ancient Miao songs passed down through generations and the intricate craftsmanship of Miao split-thread embroidery in which every stitch reflects the dedication of the artisans. Vlogger Nalada Sungkitboon has a pleasant stay in a smart hotel in Guizhou. The photographer Dan Sandoval strolls through the ancient Tunpu architecture in Anshun, marvelling at the ingenuity of its ancient builders. Meanwhile, Ole Eidskrem and his international trio enjoy Guizhou delicacies by the Red Maple Lake before embarking on a journey to explore Guizhou's renowned bridges. Finally, Ivan Mendelevich ventures to Fanjing Mountain, a national nature reserve and biodiversity paradise, to learn about the protection of endangered Chinese dove tree and other rare native species.

These international photographers have discovered a unique facet of Guizhou during their respective journeys, amazed at the stunning landscape and finding new inspiration through their interactions with local people. With its rich and vibrant diversity, Guizhou welcomes old and new friends from all over the world and will become an unforgettable and pleasant part of their memories.

