Chandigarh [India], February 28: Chitkara University conferred an honorary PhD degree upon Thumbay Moideen, the Founder President of Thumbay Group, at a special convocation ceremony held on 27th February 2025. The award recognises his outstanding contributions to healthcare, education, and entrepreneurship, as well as his significant role in driving social change and innovation.

The prestigious honorary degree was presented by Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University and Dr. Madhu Chitkara, Pro-Chancellor, Chitkara University, in a ceremony that saw notable leaders from various sectors in attendance. The event celebrated Moideen's leadership, vision, and philanthropic efforts that have significantly impacted the healthcare industry and beyond.

After presenting the degree, Dr. Madhu Chitkara said, "Moideen's remarkable achievements and his dedication to excellence in healthcare and education mirror the core values we cherish at Chitkara University. His visionary leadership and commitment to societal betterment inspire us all. This honorary doctorate is a fitting tribute to his extraordinary contributions to society."

Dr. Ashok K. Chitkara, Chancellor, Chitkara University, added, "Moideen's journey of entrepreneurship is a great source of inspiration. His efforts in revolutionising healthcare access and his global outlook on business make him an ideal role model for our students. We are proud to honour him today."

In his acceptance speech, Thumbay Moideen expressed deep gratitude for the honour, saying, "Receiving this honorary degree from Chitkara University is truly humbling. This recognition is not just for me, but for my dedicated team and everyone who has been part of our journey to bring about positive change. I dedicate this award to those who continue to work towards a better future through innovation, education, and healthcare."

The honorary degree is a testament to Moideen's lifelong commitment to excellence, entrepreneurship, and social responsibility. His contributions to the healthcare sector, particularly through the Thumbay Group, have helped millions access world-class medical services, and his philanthropic initiatives continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

This event highlights the growing partnership between Chitkara University and global leaders who are committed to driving change, innovation, and positive impact in their respective industries. The university remains dedicated to fostering leadership, entrepreneurship, and academic excellence among its students, inspired by figures like Moideen.

Chitkara University is a premier institution of higher education, known for its focus on innovation, research, and holistic development. With state-of-the-art facilities and a global outlook, the university offers cutting-edge programmes that empower students to become industry leaders and entrepreneurs.

Thumbay Group is a leading conglomerate with diverse interests in healthcare, education, retail, and hospitality. Founded by Thumbay Moideen, the group is renowned for its contributions to the healthcare sector, providing world-class medical services and contributing significantly to medical education and innovation.

