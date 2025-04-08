PRNewswire

Huzhou [China], April 8: As a leader in the power battery industry, Tianneng continues to drive innovation in the battery market through relentless technological advancement and transformative business models. At a recent spring industry expo, the company not only showcased its comprehensive product portfolio but also demonstrated its vision as an industry pioneer, leveraging cutting-edge R&D and pioneering strategies to redefine the future of energy storage.

Also Read | Tech Layoffs Continue in 2025: Over 27,762 Employees Laid Off by 100 Companies So Far, Automattic, Block, Siemens Join; Check Details.

In response to China's updated national standards for electric vehicles, Tianneng unveiled two dedicated battery models--6-DZF-16 and 6-DZF-20--featuring lightweight designs and higher specific energy. Enhanced by proprietary technologies, these products are engineered to precisely meet the evolving demands of vehicle manufacturers and end-users under the updated regulatory framework.

Steering attention to next-generation solutions, Tianneng debuted its groundbreaking Rock Series--the industry's first commercially available solid-state battery. Solid-state technology, widely regarded as the holy grail of battery innovation, has become a focal point for global R&D teams due to its superior energy density, safety, and longevity. With the launch of the Rock Series, Tianneng solidifies its position as the first mover in applying solid-state batteries to the electric vehicle sector, marking a milestone in practical commercialization.

Also Read | F1 2025: Fred Vesti Set To Take George Russell's Seat in FP1 in Bahrain Grand Prix.

By balancing immediate market needs with futuristic technological roadmaps, Tianneng reaffirms its commitment to shaping a smarter, greener energy ecosystem. The company's dual focus on policy-driven optimization and disruptive innovation underscores its role as both an industry anchor and a catalyst for transformative change.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)