Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 20 (ANI/PRNewswire): TiE Bangalore announced the formation of TiE Mangaluru Satellite Chapter with 10 Founding Charter Members led by Rohith Bhat - Founder, 99Games/Robosoft as its President.

Other Founding Charter members include Praveen Kumar Kalbhavi - MD and CEO at Novigo Solutions, Ram Acharya - CTO at Global Delight, Shylaja Rao - Founding General Partner at Ventana Ventures, Rathnakar Bhat - CEO at Karmic Designs, Suyog Shetty - CEO at Niveus Solutions, Shyamprasad Hebbar - Sr. Vice President at GlowTouch Technologies, Ravi Haldipur - Founder Director at eSamudaay, Prasanna Shenoy - Group President at Invenger Technologies, and Shilpa Bhat - Vice President at 99Games.

Also Read | Andy Serkis Birthday Special: From Andor to Black Panther, 5 Best Non-Motion Capture Roles of the Actor That Showcased His Amazing Range!.

TiE is a global non-profit organization that is 'Of the entrepreneur, for the entrepreneur and by the entrepreneur.' The mission of TiE is to foster entrepreneurship through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. With a focus on giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"We are excited to announce this partnership," says Rohith Bhat, Founding President, TiE Mangaluru Satellite Chapter & Lead Industry Anchor, Mangaluru Cluster, KDEM. "The Silicon Beach ecosystem is brimming with talent, energy, enthusiasm and entrepreneurial spirit! With 25+ engineering colleges producing 10k+ engineers every year, 15+ incubators, 125+ startups across Fintech, SaaS, Gaming and Healthtech, and with 100+ technology companies employing 15,000+ engineers and generating $375 million in revenues, we are well on our way to becoming the next technology hub in India. And this partnership with TiE Bangalore will help us funnel the best-in-class mentorship, funding and networking from Bangalore, the Startup Capital of the World," he added.

Also Read | Miranda Kerr Birthday: Most Charming Red Carpet Looks of the Australian Model.

Madan Padaki, President of TiE Bangalore added - "We are delighted to partner with Rohith Bhat and the dynamic team of founding Charter Members to create a much more vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Silicon Beach of India. We look forward to working together in bringing the best of TiE's global initiatives to this region. In this context, happy to share that the TiE Global Summit, the flagship event of TiE globally is coming to Bangalore, Karnataka in 2024 and this mega-event will be jointly hosted by TiE Mangaluru, TiE Mysuru and TiE Hubli."

TiE Mangaluru would like to thank its Founding Sponsors which include Robosoft Technologies, Novigo Solutions and Niveus Solutions.

TiE was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, & senior professionals. Over the last 25 years of existence TiE Chapters around the world has become a vibrant platform for entrepreneurs, professionals, industry leaders, and investors to interact with one another and forge long-lasting relationships.

There are currently 15,000 members (including over 3,000 charter members or mentors) in 61 chapters across 14 countries. TiE's mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, education, funding, and incubation. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE's focus is on generating and nurturing our next generation of entrepreneurs. More at: https://tie.org/about/

Silicon Beach of India is the coastal Karnataka region comprising Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts. It is home to over 225 technology companies including startups. This region has 25+ engineering colleges graduating 10,000+ engineers every year; it has 15+ incubation centers supporting 125+ startups. There are over 100 technology companies employing 15,000+ engineers and generating over Rs. 3,000 crores in revenue per year. Reputed companies like Infosys, Cognizant, Mphasis, Cogent, Robosoft, GlowTouch, Novigo, and Niveus each already having 1,000+ personnel here.

This region closely follows Bangalore in key development indices such as per capita income, per capita GDP, and top exporting districts. However, it surpasses Bangalore in crucial areas such as Literacy rate, Class 12 pass percentage, Human Development Index, Safety Index, and Women literacy. This can be attributed to excellent schools, top-notch healthcare facilities, diverse and cosmopolitan population, and clean air. The region is also home to long stretches of pristine beaches that run parallel to the magnificent Western Ghats, making it an ideal place to live, work, and play. Furthermore, the Mangaluru International Airport, which is the second busiest airport in Karnataka, offers direct connectivity to major metros in India and airports in the Middle East. More at: https://siliconbeach.in/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TiEMangaluru Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/TiEMangaluru/

This story has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)