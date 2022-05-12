New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI/SRV): The recently concluded Tiens Groups 2022 Carnival Launch Conference released the complete global development strategy, development plan, and development measures for 2022.

With the unveiling of the "10,000 Leading Global Professional Plan", Tiens Group placed a major emphasis on recruitment, with each country of operation welcoming 100 international level foreign professionals with high-level of vocational education and training backgrounds.

The theme for this year was "COLORFUL TIENS," which advocated the benefits of a cross-border global business that transcends national borders, languages, and cultures. The launch was broadcast live to more than 110 nations and regions around the world via the company's official website and the VShare app's instant messaging live broadcast capability.

Tiens Group's one-body multi-wings cross-border business strategy, based on new replacement and transcendence theory, is the cornerstone for achieving long-term and transformational growth. The concept: "Family Consumption Creates Wealth, Building Businesses on Family Consumption Creates More Wealth", will continue to be promoted to help people in all countries achieve mass entrepreneurship and wealth development.

The key to building a career is to develop professional skills. Tiens' development of 'One Body with Multiple Wings' needs the collaboration of more like-minded qualified professionals. The "10,000 Leading Global Professionals Plan" is being implemented by Tiens Group this year to achieve that very purpose. Tiens will introduce 100 international professionals and high-level global foreign vocational education specialists in each of its operating countries this year in order to encourage excellent success mechanisms and innovative models.

Over the last 26 years, Tiens Group has risen to become a global player in biotechnology, health management, hospitality and tourism, education and training, e-commerce, international trade, higher education, and several other fields. The business reached 224 countries and regions, with branches in 110 countries and regions, and production bases in over 20 countries.

Through 32,000 family and experience stores throughout the world, the network now serves more than 47 million people. For management, education and training, logistics, procurement, customs clearance and inspection, payment, legal services, and taxation, a single global unified trade system has been built. Tiens has established a powerful global platform with global channels delivering broad prospects and endless value in collaboration with cross-border e-commerce, customer care, and professional development teams.

In 1996, when Tiens Group was in the nascent stage of development, the Chinese Ministry of Education approved investment in the establishment of a full-time higher education institute - TIENS College. By 2014, a total school funding of US USD 220 million had been invested. The establishment of an international and high-level private university has long been a cherished wish of the Tiens Group founder.

The business began construction of a new TIENS College campus in 2015, with a total expenditure of US USD 2.7 billion to date. The site presently spans 3.2 square kilometers, with 2.1 million square meters of building space and a capacity of 42,600 students. In the magnificent setting of the new campus, 12,000 professors and students now live and study, while responding to China's "National Vocational Education Reform Implementation Plan" and accelerating the growth of undergraduate education.

Tiens Life Science and Technology Research Institute shared with TIENS Collegeis home to academic, post-doctoral, and Nobel Prize level departments dedicated to the research and development, production, and sales of over 600 health goods, beauty and skincare products, household products, and health equipment. Products have passed certification requirements in the United States, the European Union, and Japan, including FDA approval and a variety of green and organic certification levels around the world.

Tiens will bring in high-end professionals, proficient in business to put up a fight.Tiens looks forward to incorporating global education system, putting in place, exceptional teams, global market developers, entrepreneurs;those who are ready to provide exceptional outcomes and establish a global reputation; those who want to grow together with Tiens, achieve mutual success, integrating the global systems.Tiens is home to those who are eager to create a beautiful world through global partnerships & alliances,and shine together brilliantly in the future!

To know more visit: https://web-in.tiens.com/

Connect with Tiens @webtiens@tiensindia-shopping.com

