New Delhi [India], December 22 (ANI/ATK): The fashion runways have historically shunned size inclusivity, but the tide is changing slowly but surely. Now, models of all different body shapes appear on the ramps.

At a time when the definition of beauty is being challenged around the world, the very beautiful Mumal Songara has taken a step forward to question its standards, by associating herself with a plus-size runway show.

We all know certain body types that are idealized in our society, that's nothing new, but the proliferation of social media means we see them more than ever before now with likes and comments offering additional validation, but the thing which should be there with us as an individual is that we should be comfortable with whatever our skin & body type is.

But to see what the current scenario is that it is a dangerous atmosphere in which a very small percentage of bodies get attention for what they look like for only a very small percentage of the time. Instead of ruminating over what you don't like about your body, try to shift your focus toward acknowledging and accepting everything that your body can fulfil.

Mumal Songara stepped into her shoes & did a stunning walk with Show Stopper Giorgia Andriani, for the well-known Rosy Ahluwalia, a veteran Bollywood designer who is known for her classic work in the fashion industry. She has presented her designs in India as well as on international platforms. Mumal did her second walk for Manali Jagtap who is a multi-award-winning designer, alongside daily soap opera artist Ridhima Pandit.

The show was fun-filled with utmost glitz & glamm, presenting designers, models & celebrities from all over the globe. Starting from Presto Couture, Ken Ferns, Rocky Star, Amit Bhardwaj, Sonakshi Sinha, Daisy Shah, Shehnaaz Gil, Arbaaz Khan, Shibani Kashyap and many more.

The fourth season of India Designer Show was a massive success as it was a fun-filled evening with live bands, music, food & much more than that.

