Business News | Times Business Awards North 2026- Supporting the Pioneers Driving Business Landscape

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 2: Times Business Awards North 2026, an initiative of Optimal Media Solutions (a division of Times Internet Limited), celebrated organizations and individuals who are not only achieving commercial achievements but also shaping the region's economic and social future. The awards underscored the role of regional leadership in national progress.

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The felicitation ceremony was held on April 29, 2026, at Radisson Hotel, MG Road, New Delhi. The recipients were felicitated by popular Indian film actress Urmila Matondkar.

Panel Discussion

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Among the key highlights of the evening was an insightful panel discussion centred on the growing importance of Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare. As AI continues to transform global healthcare systems, the discussion explored how intelligent technologies are reshaping diagnostics, predictive healthcare, patient management, medical research, and operational efficiency. IndustryThe sponsors of the event were as follows:

1. EaseMyTrip - Travel Partner

"Through our partnership with the Times Business Awards as Travel Partner, EaseMyTrip continues to enable seamless, large-scale mobility for high-impact events. We are proud to support a platform that recognises business leadership, excellence, and innovation." - Rikant Pittie, CEO and Co-Founder2. Mann Fleet Partner Limited - Fleet PartnerMann Fleet Partners Limited stands as the dominant force in the luxury rental market and one of the premier provider of global ground transportation solutions.We serve an elite, sophisticated clientele -- including Fortune 500 giants, diplomatic embassies, and high-net-worth individuals -- across India and key international hubs such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and England.As one of the world's most admired luxury car, van, and coach rental companies, we have great standard for distinctiveness in the global transport industry. - Parmjeet Mann, Director 3. Kalra Hospital - Healthy Heart PartnerKalra Hospital Sri Ram Cardio Thoracic Neurosciences Centre is an organization working with a commitment to quality in meeting the needs and striving to exceed the expectations of those it serves through continuous improvement, integrity, and maintaining medical ethics. Its mission is to serve the community at large and the lives of people who can't afford the high cost of medical intervention - Cardiovascular and Neurological disease in particular.We established a full-fledged hospital and cardiac research centre in 1990 with multi-specialty services, equipped with various modern facilities. Keeping with the commitment towards the unprivileged section of society, we launched the Community Outreach Program. - Dr. R.N. Kalra, CEO and Medical Director4. Rock and Storm Distilleries Pvt Ltd - Celebration PartnerWe are proud to be associated with the Times Business Awards as a Celebration Partner, supporting a platform that recognizes growth, innovation, and leadership across industries. - Tanmay Ojha, GM- Marketing and HORECAResearch Methodology The research was done by Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. The objective of this research was to conduct a survey, assess and evaluate the probable nominations and recommend the final list of recipients for the coveted Times Business Awards North 2026. The survey had these modules, i.e., Desk Secondary Research, Approach for sharing fact files, and a Factual survey (Participatory Survey) to arrive at the analysis & identify the excellent performers and contributors in different fields.A comprehensive list of business entities, brand leaders, performers, and certain affiliate businesses was generated with the help of the internet, social media, print magazines, and other publications.These business entities, brand leaders and performers, and certain affiliates were sent the factual data questionnaire and then rigorously followed up through telephone, email, and personal visits. The kind of work done by the nominees, with a focus on innovation and value propositions, contributes to the business world, society, and the nation at large. Vision for the further addition of value to the business world, society, and nation in the future.The present survey has been exclusively conducted by an independent Research Agency named Avance Insights Pvt. Ltd. using the stated methodology for arriving at the given results. The publication house and its affiliates/employees/authorized representatives/ group companies are not responsible/liable for the said results. Readers are advised to take an informed decision before acting upon the survey results.

List of Awardees

- Abante Integrated Management Services Private Ltd. - Leading Facility Management Company of Delhi / NCR- Allenhouse Public School, Rooma - Excellence in Education- BNX Group - Emerging Developer of the Year- Dabur Red Paste - Most Trusted Toothpaste Brand of India- Deepak Gupta of Studycafe Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in AI Skill Development- Deepak Narula of GRNconnect (A Unit of Aman Travels Ltd.) - One of the leading SME B2B Hotel Booking Portals- Dr. Keya Barman of Barman Eye Care Centre - Excellence in Precision Eye Care & Surgical Outcomes- Dr. Pradeep Kumar Jain of Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh - Excellence in GI Robotic Surgery- Divya Gandhi of Diet & Cure - Excellence in Dietetics- Expression 360 Services India Ltd. - Excellence in Integrated Advertising Campaign - 2026- Fresh Bus Pvt. Ltd. - Future of EV Intercity Travel Award 2026- Harpreet Sachdev of Galaxy Toyota - Excellence in the field of the Automobile Sector- Harry Rao of TestGrid - Excellence in Digital Testing Solutions- Jaspreet Kaur of Bal Bhavan International School, Dwarka - Catalyst in Education- Kawal Preet Singh of Fortune Park & Revello - Luxurious Wedding Venue - Local & Destination- Manish Mishra of Pledge Realty Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in the field of Real Estate, Lucknow- Manoj Kapoor of Micro Coils and Refrigeration Pvt. Ltd - Excellence in HVAC & Refrigeration- CA Nand Kishore Sarraf of D.K. Chhajer & Co. - Excellence in Chartered Accountancy- Nature Village Resort - Leading Luxury Nature Boutique Resort- Neeraj Hemnani of Ricardo from The House of L.T. Elevators Ltd. - Excellence in Manufacturing Indo Italian Home Elevators- Neha Arora of Amorvet - Game Changer in Animal Nutrition- PayMe - Excellence in Next-Gen FinTech- Praveen Kumar Jha of Indo Global Freight Express Pvt. Ltd. (IGF Express) - Excellence in Customs Clearance & Global Trade Logistics- Radha Bhatia of Bird Group - Excellence in Aviation & Hospitality Business in India- Ramya Ramachandren of Sri Ayyanar Educational & Charitable Trust - Outstanding Contribution to Community Welfare- Sachin Goel of Glam Brand Licensing - Excellence in Brand Strategy & Business Consulting- Sudhan Gold Loan - Trusted Brand for Gold Loan- Jayshree Pawar of iKonTel Solutions Pvt. Ltd. - AI-First Product Innovation Award- Sapna Bhambani of TaskUs India Pvt Ltd - Powering AI-Led CX Evolution and Innovation- Saurabh Gupta of Prakash Machineries Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Packaging and Printing Machinery Manufacturing- Shahnaz Husain of The Shahnaz Husain Group - Global Pioneer in Natural & Ayurvedic Beauty Innovation- Shobha I. Jain of Divinne Sciences - Excellence in Numerology- SKK The Fern, Jaisalmer - Excellence in Royal & Heritage Wedding Hospitality - Jaisalmer- Span Media Communications Ltd. - Excellence in Integrated Communication & Media Campaign for PFRDA- Stackbox Services Pvt. Ltd.- Digital Supply Chain Transformation Award 2026- Surbhi Bhatia of The Mom Store - Emerging D2C Brand- Surendra Kumar Gupta of Artha Infratech Pvt. Ltd. - Trusted Real Estate Brand- Swapan Kumar Chatterjee of CGMP Projects Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Innovative Cleanroom Design and Construction- Tomorrow Land Developers - Excellence in High Street Real Estate- Varun Singal of DEX Group - Excellence in GSA Business in Travel Industry- Vijay Bhatia & Radha Bhatia of Bird Group - Excellence in Aviation Leadership & Luxury Hospitality in India- Vikash Mishra of Trip To Temples - Excellence in Pilgrimage Tourism- Vipin Vohra of Continental Carriers Pvt. Ltd. - Global Visionary Leader in Logistics & Supply Chain- Yes Germany Education Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Overseas Education Services - Germany- Yugen Infra Pvt. Ltd. - Excellent Luxury Resort Living Project- 2gethr Hub Pvt. Ltd. - Excellence in Managed Office Solutions for GCCs

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