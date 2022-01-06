New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Mediawire): In the modern times, the utmost priority for everyone is health and after the Pandemic effect, the importance of life and health has become further significant.

Despite all the perils and challenges, the medical fraternity is going out of its way to save each and every life. Therefore, it is a responsibility to honor and appreciate the services being rendered by the members of this community.

Something like that happened on the evening of December 22nd. Hyderabad was witness to the coming together of the most esteemed, distinguished and dedicated medical experts at the Novotel, HICC. The event was 360 Life Presents Times Health Excellence Awards AP & Telangana 2021 organized by Optimal Media Solutions, A Times Group Company and Trophy Partner Guru's Enterprise

A GRAND OPENING

It is often believed that the start of anything sets the momentum for the entire event and true to that, the opening of this event happened in a grand albeit traditional style. The noted Kuchipudi dancer Sravya Manasa and her troupe enthralled the guests with their fine performance and offering their prayers to Lord Ganesha. The performance was applauded by one and all and filled the air with a divine essence.

A SPECIAL STAR & STRONG COMMITMENT

While the welcome speech was on, the venue was filled by a starry presence with the arrival of the first chief guest for the evening, the beautiful starlet Pragya Jaiswal. Her endearing smile and pleasant presence was a grace to the eyes and she complemented it with her sweet words.

Sharing her thoughts, Pragya said "I am really happy to be here today especially this evening. We are here to celebrate all of you. You've always been compared to Gods and in the last couple of years it is truer than ever before. Thank you for all the sacrifices and the hardships that you have gone through, for all your contribution to this country and to all of us, thank you for your services. And,I am really happy I could be a tiny part of your journey today."

Pragya then took over the stage and she began to give away the awards to some of the finest achievers in the medical fraternity. From their end, the recipients were delighted to receive the award from the 'Akhanda' beauty and it was a treat to watch. Whilst the awards ceremony was happening, few of the winners were also requested to share their thoughts.

A common statement that came was the genuine and deep appreciation to each and every member of the medical fraternity who lived in extremely dangerous environment each day and fought to protect human lives. The health experts also committed that no matter the challenges especially related to the pandemic, they are ready to adapt and face it without fear.

A TOUCH OF MUSIC & FOOD

With Pragya Jaiswal giving her share of awards, it was time for an icebreaker and it came in the form of the musical band 'Project Arzoo' who have done more than 200 plus shows rendering Tollywood and Bollywood numbers. The band comprising of the trio of Aditya Vardhan Reddy (Lead Vocalist And Guitarist), Roshan (Percussionist) and Yeshwanth (Keyboardist) entertained the guests with their numbers.Their medleys were peppy enough for the doctors and the medical experts to unwind from their stress for a while and enjoy the music and singing. It was also the time to open the cocktails and dinner spread so the guests were having a double delight.

A NOTE FROM THE MINISTER

After the refreshing and rejuvenating break, it was back to the events night. The awards ceremony continued and this time the special guest was none other than Sri T. Harish Rao, Minister of State for Health, Finance, Medical & Family Welfare. Despite his hectic schedule, the Minister was kind enough to grace the event during the late hours. Sharing his thoughts, the Minister said "The doctors in Hyderabad did a fantastic job during the pandemic with minimal loss. I appreciate your role in contributing to the growth of science and medicine in Telangana state.

For the record, a recent survey revealed that the highest expenditure for development of health was done by the state of Telangana. Our honorable CM recognized the need, challenges and has decided to strengthen the health system further. Hyderabad is a medical hub with people from across the globe visiting the city for treatment. And, it is a matter of great pride for us. Today, it is the name of the doctors than hospitals which is drawing a lot of people to Hyderabad for healthcare.

We politicians often think that we have no personal life but when we look at the life of a doctor who goes even at 1am to save a life, we realize our effort is nothing. The journey of a doctor is that of a student because there is constant reading, upgrading required. Despite the Covid scare, doctors are braving all the challenges and saving lives. They are doing a fabulous job in this regard and I find it a privilege today to be here and honor all these individuals. I appreciate all the doctors who are going to receive the awards today. I also request Times of India to conduct more of such events year on year."

AN END WITH THE LEGENDS

Post completion of his speech, Sri T. Harish Rao gave away the awards to various medical experts, specialists and individuals. The icing on the cake was when the medical legends of the Telugu states such as Dr D Nageshwar Reddy, Dr A. V. Gurava Reddy, Dr Manjula Anagani, Dr Srikant Morlawar and others were called upon the stage and stood together for the cameras along with the Minister. The very visual gave immense confidence to the people present that their lives are in the safest and best hands.

Later on, the anchor Neha Gupta then thanked each and every member for being a part of the evening. With her vote of thanks, the evening continued with a sumptuous dinner and drinks under the aegis of Novotel and it was refreshing to see many of the members forgetting their stress and bonding with each other on a personal note. As for the organizers, they found it an absolute fortune to honor the distinguished lifesavers.

List of Doctors who received awards in Telangana:

List of Doctors who received awards in Andhra Pradesh:

