Business News | TIPSCON 2026 Brings Global Minds Together to Chart the Future

VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 5: In a landmark gathering of global academic and policy minds, Trinity Institute of Professional Studies (TIPS), Dwarka, successfully hosted the 14th edition of its flagship annual conference, TIPSCON 2026, on April 18 at the CCRT Auditorium, Sector-7, Dwarka, New Delhi. Organised in collaboration with Uniglobe College, affiliated with Pokhara University, Nepal, and sponsored by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), the conference drew researchers, academics, diplomats, and thought leaders from across India and abroad.

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This year's theme, "Global Flux 2050: Navigating Technology, Media, Economy, Law & Human Freedom," set the stage for wide-ranging intellectual discourse on some of the most pressing questions of our times. The inaugural session commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp, a tradition symbolic of knowledge and enlightenment. Ms. Nicoleta Ioana Ciufudean, CEO of the Romania India Welfare Council-Romania Chambers of Commerce, delivered the keynote address, while Mr. Anupam Vohra, Advisory Board Member of the Romania-India Welfare Council, attended as the guest of honour.

The inauguration was further enriched by the presence of Mr. Levente Kardos, Economic and Commercial Counsellor of the Republic of Hungary, alongside Hon'ble Chairman Prof. (Dr.) R.K. Tandon, Director Prof. (Dr.) Ashutosh Agrawal, and Principal Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Bala, among other senior dignitaries. In his welcome address, Chairman Prof. Tandon expressed heartfelt gratitude to all guests and participants, underscoring the institution's commitment to fostering global academic dialogue.

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Following the inauguration, the conference unfolded across four focused technical sessions. Track One examined developments in Computer Science and Information Technology, chaired by Prof. (Dr.) Shailesh Digambar Kamble of IGDTUW. Track Two centred on Law, with Prof. (Dr.) Gurjeet Singh of IP University's School of Law as guest speaker. Track Three delved into Media Studies, featuring Prof. (Dr.) Avinash Kumar Jha from South Asian University. Track Four addressed Management and Commerce, drawing eminent panellists including Prof. (Dr.) Rajan Yadav of Delhi School of Management and Prof. (Dr.) Uday K. Ghosh, Director, Lincoln University, California. Researchers presented papers through both online and offline modes, reflecting the truly hybrid and global character of the event.

The valedictory session was graced by Prof. (Dr.) Govind Singh, Chairman of the Media Advisory Committee, Government of Uttarakhand, and Mr. Cedrick C. Crowley, Minister Plenipotentiary and Deputy High Commissioner of the South African High Commission. Their presence lent considerable diplomatic and policy weight to the proceedings.

The conference concluded on a resonant note: that navigating the complexities of a rapidly changing world demands not only technological innovation but also a firm grounding in ethical values, human freedom, and social responsibility. Certificates were distributed to all participants, and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. (Dr.) Shashi Bala. TIPSCON 2026 once again reaffirmed TIPS Dwarka's position as a leading hub for interdisciplinary academic exchange on the global stage.

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