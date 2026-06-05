Business News | Tiska Pageants 2026, Presented by Forever India Events, Celebrates the Success of Women from Across India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 5: Tiska Pageants, presented by Forever India Events, successfully concluded its 5th season in Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi from May 28 to May 31, bringing together talented and inspiring women from across the country. The prestigious platform continued its mission of empowering women by providing them with an opportunity to showcase their confidence, talent, personality, and achievements on a national stage.

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The Grand event commenced with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony led by Founder of Bansiwala Sweets Mr Rajesh Nama Bansiwala, DIG Vijay Deshwal, Prashant Chaudhary, and Sanjay Berry, Founder of Forever India Events. The pageant was hosted by Actor Sachin Khurana, while celebrated actress Mugdha Godse graced the event as the Celebrity Judge. The official sweetness partner Bansiwala sweets,Health partner Metro Hospital,Education partner Metro University and makeup partner for the pageant was executed by Lakme Academy.

The event was spearheaded by Judge Sanjay Berry, Srishti Sehgal, Prashant Chaudhary, Dr. Shruti Sawalakhe, Deepti Irsale, Pratiksha Dixit, Deepshika Chaudhry, and Maneesh Agarwal, whose collective efforts contributed to the successful execution of the pageant.

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In the Miss India Category, Mahi Malik was crowned Tiska Miss India 2026 Winner. Anushka Anil Raut secured the title of First Runner-Up, while Ayushi Lade was declared Second Runner-Up. The finalists impressed the jury through various rounds, including Swimsuit, Talent, National Costume, and Grand Finale presentations.

The Mrs. Gold Category witnessed remarkable performances from participants across India. Ashmita Ray (Kolkata) emerged as the Winner, while Kavya (Kerala) secured the First Runner-Up position. Dr Priyanka Prajapati, Shadol (Madhya Pradesh) was declared the Second Runner-Up, earning recognition for her confidence and stage presence.

In the Mrs. Classic Category, Judy Samuel (Gurugram) was crowned the Winner. Seema Agarwal (Gurugram) secured the First Runner-Up title, while Paakhi Sinha (Mumbai) was announced as the Second Runner-Up. Their inspiring journeys and performances reflected confidence, grace, and excellence.

More than just a pageant, Tiska Pageants is a platform dedicated to celebrating the achievements, aspirations, and success stories of women from diverse backgrounds. Through its national platform, the organization continues to encourage women to embrace their potential, build confidence, and pursue their dreams.

For more information about Tiska Pageants, upcoming competitions, and registrations, visit www.tiskapageants.com

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